Is Zogenix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZGNX) CEO Salary Justified?

Steve Farr has been the CEO of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) since 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Steve Farr’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Zogenix, Inc. is worth US$1.7b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$2.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$494k. We examined companies with market caps from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was US$3.6m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Steve Farr takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Zogenix has changed from year to year.

Is Zogenix, Inc. Growing?

Zogenix, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 32% a year, over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop -100% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Has Zogenix, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 286% over three years, Zogenix, Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

Zogenix, Inc. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Steve Farr receives relatively low remuneration compared to similar sized companies. And while the company isn’t growing earnings per share, total returns have been pleasing. We would like to see EPS growth, but in our view it seems the CEO is remunerated reasonably. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Zogenix.

