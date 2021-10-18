Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was in 28 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 38. Our calculations also showed that ZGNX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We have been able to outperform the passive index funds by tracking the moves of corporate insiders and hedge funds, and we believe small investors can benefit a lot from reading hedge fund investor letters and 13F filings.

Izzy Englander of MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT
Izzy Englander of MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Israel Englander of Millennium Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Do Hedge Funds Think ZGNX Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ZGNX over the last 24 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Is ZGNX A Good Stock To Buy?
Is ZGNX A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was held by 0, which reported holding $91.3 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Cadian Capital with a $54.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Marshall Wace LLP, Farallon Capital, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Prosight Capital allocated the biggest weight to Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), around 3.3% of its 13F portfolio. Cadian Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.44 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ZGNX.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds have jumped into Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) headfirst. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, established the most outsized position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX). Marshall Wace LLP had $40.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brandon Haley's Holocene Advisors also made a $6.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ZGNX investors: Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Andrew Kurita's Kettle Hill Capital Management.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH), Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH), Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA), and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to ZGNX's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position SMP,14,106366,-1 VIVO,13,140278,-3 BMA,6,35375,-2 AMPH,11,12809,2 SPH,3,6821,1 RBCAA,8,16744,3 GLDD,15,108291,-1 Average,10,60955,-0.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $61 million. That figure was $346 million in ZGNX's case. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ZGNX is 82.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.9% in 2021 through October 15th and still beat the market by 4.5 percentage points. Unfortunately ZGNX wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ZGNX were disappointed as the stock returned -8.7% since the end of the second quarter (through 10/15) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • Suze Orman: These 5 moves will keep you out of the poorhouse in retirement

    When it comes down to it, the greatest threat to your comfort in retirement is you.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • The Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For the first time in over 10 months, the stock market is showing signs of fatigue. It's a drop in the bucket compared to the index's gains since the March 2020 bear-market bottom, but it's a potentially stern reminder that a stock market crash or double-digit correction could be around the corner. According to data from market analytics company Yardeni Research, there have been only three instances since the beginning of 1995 where margin debt jumped 60% or more in a single year.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • Ethereum Is One to Watch Amid Speculation for Next Crypto ETF

    Cryptocurrency market leaders are convinced that it is only a matter of time before an Ethereum ETF emerges.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is demanding Biden's child tax credit come with a work requirement and income cap around $60,000, report says

    The child tax credit is just one of the policies facing cuts in the social spending bill because of demands from Manchin.

  • Why the Bowl's More Than Half Full for Sinking Campbell Soup

    Your grandparents ate it, your grandchildren will too -- but coming down from a pandemic surge in sales, Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB), has gotten a little too cold for investors. Consumers loaded their cupboards with soup during amid lockdowns, and now that more of them are vaccinated, they're buying fewer Campbell products. The company recently reported an 11% decline in sales for the fourth quarter and projected essentially no growth for its fiscal 2022 performance.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • El-Erian Says Investors Should Prepare for Bigger Market Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohammed El-Erian said investors should prepare for increased market volatility if the Federal Reserve pulls back on stimulus measures set in motion by the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Ma

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

    Most stocks sink when the stock market itself plunges. Not only are their stocks available at a discount, but the lower share prices also allow you to lock in higher dividend yields. No one knows for sure whether the stock market will crash anytime soon.

  • 3 Solid Growth Stocks Perfect for Retirees

    In order to combat the effects of inflation, all retirees need some exposure to growth in their portfolios.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.