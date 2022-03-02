Zoltan Pozsar on Russia, Gold, and a Turning Point for the U.S. Dollar

Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal
·1 min read
Even prior to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the global economy was facing an extraordinary moment. Now things have become massively more complex. In addition to the attack itself, rich Western governments have unveiled historically powerful sanctions against Russia, most notably by freezing much of the country's FX reserves. So what are the immediate and long term ramifications? On this episode, we speak with Credit Suisse short-term interest rate strategist Zoltan Pozsar on what this all means, how the Fed will react, why gold is important again, and how could this mark a turning point for the global dominance of the U.S. dollar.

