Zomato Plunges 14% to Record Low as IPO Lock-Up Period Ends

Filipe Pacheco and Edwin Chan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian online food-delivery and restaurant platform Zomato Ltd. plunged in Mumbai after the end of a lock-up period for investors that had stakes in the company prior to its initial public offering.

The stock dropped as much as 14.3% to a record low of 46 rupees.

Zomato’s offering last July raised close to $1.3 billion and lured investors including Morgan Stanley and Fidelity Investments. China’s Ant Group Co. was an early holder, having initially invested in it in 2018, owning a stake of about 16% before the share sale.

After a surge following the debut about one year ago, Zomato shares pared those gains to now trade about 40% below the IPO price. That compares to a 4.9% increase for the Nifty 50 Index over the same period.

Zomato’s successful IPO last year set the tone for the coming-out parties of a generation of Indian unicorns, including digital-payments firm One 97 Communications Ltd. But their shares have also plummeted as doubts persist about the valuations of loss-making technology firms, particularly as global macroeconomic uncertainty mounts.

The company is competing against deeper-pocketed rivals including Amazon.com Inc. and Naspers Ltd.-backed Swiggy, presenting hurdles in how quickly it can become profitable. Its recent acquisition of fellow startup Blinkit in quick-commerce, another high-competition, high-cash-burn segment, has left investors unimpressed.

The delivery giant reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the March quarter. Some analysts anticipate Zomato will narrow its red ink over time, and point out that the meal-delivery market remains in its infancy.

Zomato is the latest Asian technology company to see shares under pressure following the end of IPO lock-up periods. Chinese artificial-intelligence-software maker SenseTime Group Inc.’s collapsed in Hong Kong last month once restrictions on sales by cornerstones ended.

