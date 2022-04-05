Zomato and Swiggy: Indian food delivery unicorns face antitrust probe

·1 min read
Zomato delivery man seen at Connaught Place, Delhi
Zomato and Swiggy dominate the the food delivery business in India

Two Indian food delivery unicorns are being investigated for alleged unfair business practices, the country's antitrust watchdog has said.

Zomato and Swiggy dominate the fast-growing market in India with a combined share of 95%.

The order to investigate the firms has come months after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) filed a complaint.

The companies have not commented on the investigation.

However, the firms had reportedly denied the allegation when the NRAI filed the complaint to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in July last year.

The NRAI, which represents more than 500,000 restaurants across India, had asked the CCI to investigate the two companies for allegedly providing priority to some eateries.

The association has also alleged that the two companies provide discounts after charging "exorbitant commissions" from restaurants.

It added that the commissions were too high for restaurants to sustain.

The CCI said the firms' agreements with restaurants could create "entry barriers for new platforms, without accruing any benefit to the consumers".

Swiggy, backed by SoftBank, raised $700m in funding earlier this year, doubling its valuation to $10.7bn. Zomato, which went public last year, attracted bids worth $46.3bn and it was more than 38 times oversubscribed.

The two firms are among some of the fastest-growing start-ups in India, which has been producing unicorns, private firms valued at over $1bn (74.5bn rupees), at a rapid pace.

You might also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank cuts East Asia's 2022 GDP forecast on Ukraine war

    The World Bank cut its growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific for 2022 to reflect the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning the region could lose further momentum if conditions worsen. The Washington-based lender said in a report on Tuesday it expected 2022 growth in the developing East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region, which includes China, to expand 5.0% percent, lower than its 5.4% forecast in October. But growth could slow to 4.0% if conditions worsened and government policy responses were weaker, World Bank said.

  • India orders antitrust investigation into Zomato and Swiggy conduct

    The Indian antitrust watchdog ordered a wide-ranging investigation into the conduct of food delivery firms Zomato and Swiggy on Monday over whether they are operating as "neutral" following a complaint from the National Restaurant Association of India, a body that represents over 500,000 restaurants in the country. The Competition Commission of India acknowledged a series of allegations (PDF) -- including food delivery firms' practice of bundling delivery services with customers' food orders, masking data from restaurant partners, operating cloud kitchens, "unfair and one-sided contracts" with the outlets, delayed payment cycle and charging of exorbitant commission -- and said they are worth probing to see if they violate the law.

  • World Bank lowers outlook for China, broader East Asia based on Russia’s energy impact, rising U.S. rates

    China’s economy is expected to grow 5.0% this year, down from a previous estimate of 5.4%, the World Bank said.

  • World Bank says war shocks to drag on Asian economies

    Disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the impacts of the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months, the World Bank says in a report released Tuesday. Growth for the region is estimated at 5%, down from the original forecast of 5.4%. The “low case” scenario foresees growth dipping to 4%, it said.

  • Pakistan's top court resumes hearing into PM Khan's bid to stay on

    Pakistan's top court will on Tuesday resume its deliberations on the legality of Prime Minister Imran Khan's attempt to block an opposition bid to oust him, a dispute that has led to political turmoil in the nuclear-armed country. Former cricket star Khan lost his parliamentary majority last week and had been facing a no-confidence vote tabled by a united opposition that he was expected to lose on Sunday. But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, threw out the no-confidence motion, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional.

  • Pakistan's top court adjourns hearing on PM Khan's move to block ouster

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's top court adjourned on Monday without deciding on the legality of Prime Minister Imran Khan actions in blocking an opposition attempt to oust him, a move that has led to political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation. Khan, a former cricket star, lost his majority in parliament last week as his opponents built support in advance of a vote of no-confidence that had been due on Sunday. But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, threw out the no-confidence motion that Khan had been widely expected to lose, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional.

  • Imran Khan: What we know so far as PM's fate hangs in balance

    The fate of Pakistan's prime minister - and the country - teeters on a decision by the Supreme Court.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

    Google employees are returning to the office three times a week. But a former Googler says that may not last long.

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

    Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

  • State utilities don’t even blink when forced to pay for their misdeeds

    What the state’s Public Utilities Commission did in February shows just why these big companies don’t bat an eye when penalized:

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • How’s $23,000 a month sound? See some of Texas’ highest-paying state job openings

    Here are some of the highest paying Texas state jobs you could apply for right now, from a project manager ($90K) to a deputy director at TxDOT (up to $304K).

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...

  • Burger King accused of false advertising in lawsuit alleging Whoppers are too small

    It's not the kind of Whopper Burger King wants to be associated with.

  • Rivian Warns of Ukraine War Effect on EV Business

    Rivian is warning of the effects of the Ukraine war on its EV business, as prices for some metals are bringing the threat of higher EV prices for consumers.