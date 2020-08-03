'Zombie cicadas,' infected with a mind-controlling fungus, aren't a threat to humans. But they're killing each other.

A cicada appears in Pipestem State Park in West Virginia on May 27, 2003.

Humans aren't the only ones susceptible to the psychedelic effects of fungi. Cicadas are feeling the effects on a deadly level.

For the winged bugs, this is "Night of the Living Dead."

A mind-controlling fungus spreading among insects has been identified by researchers in West Virginia. According to a study recently published in the journal PLOS Pathogens, the fungus called Massospora found in cicadas contains similar chemicals to those in hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Once the fungus takes over, the cicadas lose their limbs and parts of their bodies are eaten away. While harmless to humans, the "zombie cicadas" are a threat to each other as the males become infected and are capable of flying around and continuing to spread the fungus to other cicadas.

The fungus causes the males to flick their wings to make the familiar cicada humming sound that is typically made by females. The flicking attracts other males as they think it is a female making a mating call, thus spreading the fungus to the attracted males.

The fungus is a death sentence to cicadas as it begins building up in the abdomen, eating away from the inside as fungal spores grow. The fungus results in "a disturbing display of B-horror movie proportions," according to a press release from West Virginia University.

Certain cicadas spend years underground where they encounter the fungus, according to Science Daily. Once they arise, the fungus begins eating away their bodies.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the infection cannot spread to humans or other organisms as it evolved over millions of years only for cicadas, sparing humans from another horror movie-worthy situation like murder hornets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Zombie cicadas' spread psychedelic fungus, kill off each other