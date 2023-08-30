‘Zombie knives’ crackdown needed after Notting Hill violence, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak said that 'every life lost to knife crime is a tragedy' while visiting Kilburn police station - Justin Tallis/AFP

The violent scenes at Notting Hill Carnival show the need for a crackdown on “zombie knives”, the Prime Minister has said, with a man filmed brandishing a machete at the event yet to be arrested.

Eight people were stabbed at the street party amid “unsustainable and unacceptable” levels of violence on its final day on Monday.

Rishi Sunak said that the event illustrated the need to give police and courts powers to crack down on knife crime in the capital.

It follows the Government’s announcement that possessing a machete or zombie knife “with no practical use” will carry a jail sentence of up to two years under a crackdown to close loopholes in the law.

Speaking to reporters at Kilburn police station in north-west London, Mr Sunak said: “I’m grateful to the police for all their efforts to ensure the safety of the carnival and it’s a good illustration of why we need to take action.

“That’s why we consulted on these measures earlier in the year.

“That’s why we’ve spoken to the police to hear first-hand from them – what do they need to keep reducing knife crime, and today’s powers will help them do that.

“That will build on the progress we’ve made. Knife crime is already down since pre-pandemic levels but every life lost to knife crime is a tragedy.”

Mr Sunak said that the stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival were 'a good illustration of why we need to take action' - Justin Tallis/PA

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the force is investigating video footage showing a young man, with his face clearly visible, brandishing a machete and attacking other youths.

No arrests in connection with the incident have been made, the force said.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of a video shared online which shows a male assaulting another male while armed with a large knife.

“Officers are investigating and will continue to work closely with partners to prevent this type of crime taking place at Carnival.”

On Tuesday it was reported that one police officer was sexually assaulted, six were bitten and others urinated on as the final day of the carnival descended into violence.

In total there were eight stabbings on Monday in separate incidents and 275 arrests across the two days of the carnival for a range of offences.

A 29-year-old man who was stabbed is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident shortly after 9pm on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Federation said that 75 officers were assaulted, with one being taken to hospital.

Five skips of nitrous oxide were filled by street cleaners in the aftermath of the carnival - Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council/SWNS

Rick Prior, vice chairman of the federation, said in the aftermath of the event that the levels of violence at the carnival in recent years had become unmanageable.

He told the Telegraph: “This level of violence is unacceptable and unsustainable. You can’t have it that every single year come Tuesday morning we’re contemplating these types of injuries, these numbers of injuries and sexual assaults and stabbings. It really is awful.”

The new legislation cracking down on “zombie knives” means that machetes designed to look intimidating and threatening will be made illegal under new legislation, which is expected to be included in this autumn’s King’s Speech.

The maximum sentence for anyone possessing, selling, manufacturing or importing the banned weapons will be increased from six months to two years, as will the maximum penalty for sales of knives to under 18s.

Police will also be given new powers to seize and destroy knives found on private premises if there are reasonable grounds to believe the blade would be used in a serious crime.

Under current laws, police cannot seize knives found during a search on a property, even if they have suspicions of criminal use.

It has also been revealed that more than 13 tonnes of laughing gas canisters were collected after the carnival this year with cleaners having to take special precautions to avoid the dispensers exploding.

Five skips of nitrous oxide were filled by street cleaners in the aftermath of the annual festival, compared with four last year, a spokesman for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has said.

Nitrous oxide has become the second most popular drug among those between the ages of 18 to 25, behind cannabis, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.