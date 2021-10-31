"Zombie walk" returns to Tel Aviv for Halloween

The Guardian

The legal battle had waged for more than a decade and raised questions over satire and the need to protect vulnerable children Jéremy Gabriel, shown here in 2006, was the subject of a court case that raised questions over the need to protect vulnerable children. Photograph: Plinio Lepri/AP Canada’s supreme court has ruled that a comedian had the right to mock a disabled teen singer – including joking that he wanted to drown him – in a case that raised questions over satire and the need to protec