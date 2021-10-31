"Zombie walk" returns to Tel Aviv for Halloween
People wearing costumes and face paint pose as they take part in a "Zombie walk" in Tel Aviv.
People wearing costumes and face paint pose as they take part in a "Zombie walk" in Tel Aviv.
The confrontation left the high schooler sobbing as the chair of the school committee banged her gavel and paused the meeting.
AP journalist Colleen Long said she tried to get the pilot to open the locked cockpit door in an attempt to get a comment for a story she was writing on the phrase.
'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum horrified her fans when she posted new Instagrams featuring epic makeup ahead of Halloween 2021.
The newspaper's editorial board hammered the Republican Florida governor for having “the gall, the nerve, to take a victory lap."
The legal battle had waged for more than a decade and raised questions over satire and the need to protect vulnerable children Jéremy Gabriel, shown here in 2006, was the subject of a court case that raised questions over the need to protect vulnerable children. Photograph: Plinio Lepri/AP Canada’s supreme court has ruled that a comedian had the right to mock a disabled teen singer – including joking that he wanted to drown him – in a case that raised questions over satire and the need to protec
Jenna Ryan, a Trump-loving real estate broker, called Jan. 6 "one of the best days of my life" and bragged that she wouldn't go to jail because she's white.
The photo is from an article by a satirical website whose articles are often taken out of context on social media.
Who does Paul Finebaum like between Alabama and UGA?
Dough4872, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia CommonsA pharmaceutical executive’s lucky night at a Pennsylvania casino ended in tragedy when he was shot and killed inside his New Jersey home by a stranger who trailed him home from the gambling hall, authorities said.Jekai Reid-John has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Sree Aravapalli, 54, who was killed on Tuesday after a night of big wins reportedly topping $10,000 at the Parx Casino outside of Philadelphia.In a
Dimetrodon, Dilong and Minmi are back home, but one was destroyed while another needs “major reconstruction,” The Dinosaur Park shared on their Facebook page.
SEMA data indicates that it's the harshest fine for an exhaust system violation in the nation.
A Delta flier traveling to LA from Atlanta became enraged after a man sitting behind him placed an item in a seat pocket, according to police.
Blueface may have been the intended target of a home invasion that left his mother and stepfather concerned for their safety. The rapper’s mother, Karlissa […]
Kermit Warren was stripped of nearly $30,000 through a process called civil asset forfeiture which allows the government to seize people's property.
Taking the stand in his own defense, Father Jean Claude Philippe admitted to a lot of behavior not exactly becoming of a priest. Yes, he acknowledged, he invited a female parishioner to his home at the rectory of Homestead’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church in October 2018.
The gunfire was preceded by an altercation at the large, outdoor party, police said.
Twitter/Pierce County Sheriff’s OfficeA Washington State sheriff, who is facing criminal charges for lying about a confrontation he had with a Black newspaper carrier, has now been blackballed by local prosecutors.But Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is still, unbelievably, refusing to go.On Friday evening, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s office determined Troyer should be added to a list of witnesses with credibility problems. The decision was made by a 10-person committee that routinely reviews
Less than a week after being robbed in her Los Angeles-area mansion, Dorit Kemsley is opening up about the incident that she said "no parent or person should ever have to experience."
California officials are tightening the rules on lingering shipping containers surrounding the docks, part of an effort to ease congestion of freighter ships.
A 54-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old woman as she drove on a Fort Worth highway had stalked and harassed her, police said.