Zombies are everywhere in South Korea, feeding on fears and anxieties

Victoria Kim
A scene from season 1 of the South Korean period drama &quot;Kingdom,&quot; which imagines zombies arising amid famine in pre-modern Ko
A scene from Season 1 of the South Korean period drama "Kingdom," which imagines zombies arising amid famine in pre-modern Korea. (Netflix)

Kim Hyeong-seek knows what he would do in a zombie apocalypse.

He has a supply of canned and dried food, and has seen enough zombie movies to realize his best chance of survival is to hop on a bicycle rather than get into a car. Zombies have a thing for cars, and then there's the inevitable gridlock. When the time comes, though, he reckons it'd be best to relent and let the zombies feast on him so he can join their ragged, swift masses.

Kim has his reasons. A cultural studies scholar and critic who became fascinated with zombies when he was a college student confused about his future in a cutthroat society, he related far more to the hordes of undead clamoring at the door than the living fighting to shut them out.

Lately, it seems zombies are everywhere in South Korea.

They've taken over high-speed trains, swept through densely packed apartment complexes and risen in the demilitarized zone between the Koreas. They've emerged in 15th and 16th century Korean history, cropped up in K-pop songs and videos and peppered vitriolic barbs exchanged by politicians. There have been accounts of a private detective, a runaway girl, a king and a grandpa, each with the unmistakable ashen skin hue, unfocused pupils and insatiable hunger for human flesh.

Eschewed just a few years ago as a grotesque foreign phenomenon, zombies have since proliferated in the Korean imagination, producing a flood of movies, dramas, novels and even academic works on and about the undead.

Zombies from the 2020 South Korean blockbuster &quot;Peninsula,&quot; in which the country is entirely overrun with the undead.
Zombies from the 2020 South Korean blockbuster "Peninsula," in which the country is entirely overrun with the undead. (Well Go Entertainment)

In the midst of a viral pandemic that at times feels uncannily like a zombie apocalypse, South Korea's walking dead have also struck a nerve with international audiences. The zombie flick #Alive topped Netflix's worldwide streaming last fall and entered the top 10 in 90 countries. Hollywood, which popularized the modern cinematic zombie, is planning a remake of "Train to Busan," the 2016 blockbuster that instigated South Korea's zombie craze. The government has taken to promoting them as a soft power cultural export — dubbing them "K-Zombies."

Zombies sell and zombies travel. It's a huge shift from seven years ago when Kim decided to focus his master's thesis on zombies and the social anxieties they reflect. His advisors tried to talk him out of it, saying zombies were a niche genre with little appeal or relevance. But seeing the gaping inequalities, rat-race competition and distrust in government and institutions all around him, Kim bet zombies would one day slip into the South Korean psyche.

"Whenever the world is unstable and people are anxious, and there's a prevalent sense that social collapse is near, zombies surge in popularity," he said. "It's a creature that feeds on the anxieties and fears of any given society and morphs accordingly."

With origins in voodooism in colonial Haiti, zombies have for decades served as a social allegory providing biting (ahem) commentary in the U.S. Some of the earliest American zombie flicks by George Romero were charged with the racial tensions of the 1960s or the mindless consumerism of the 1970s.

"Train to Busan" was released following two events that shook South Korea's faith in its government: the bungled 2014 rescue response by officials that led to the drownings of hundreds of high school students in a ferry sinking, and the widespread panic caused in 2015 when the government provided little — or inaccurate — information on the spread of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

"It tapped into the dread people were experiencing at the time," said cultural psychologist Han Min. "The country or the society won't guarantee your survival.... If you want to live, you've got to fend for yourself."

Han said he saw reflected in the ultrafast zombies in South Korean movies and dramas — in contrast to the slow, ambling classic zombies — the frenetic pressures today's South Koreans face to adapt and get ahead.

"It's a society in which you have to be fast to survive," he said.

College senior Kim Jin-hyun had initially watched the movies and dramas as escapist fun. But he came to see himself and his contemporaries in them after a friend died abruptly in 2017.

The friend, who was studying medicine, had worried about flunking out of school and spent his days studying while also working a part-time job overnight at a convenience store. He died at 20 of a heart attack in his cramped, cluttered apartment.

Kim Jin-hyun had felt similar pressures, loading delivery trucks or working at bars or restaurants while in college. After his friend's passing, he started questioning whether he'd been mindlessly rushing along in his life like a zombie instead of focusing on what was important to him.

"Zombies are human beings that have lost their humanity," said Kim, now 24. "That doesn't seem to exist just in fantasy."

In the South Korean web comic series &quot;Now at Our School,&quot; high school students fight off zombies in a besieged city.
In the South Korean web comic series "Now at Our School," high school students fight off zombies in a besieged city. (Joo Dong-geun)

Last February, when the coronavirus outbreak emerged in South Korea, Joo Dong-geun was startled to see so much of what had gripped his imagination about zombies play out in the real world.

He authored a series of web comics from 2009 to 2011 set in a high school in a city overrun with zombies. He drew on his memories of his school days, with strict hierarchies between teachers and students, bullies and the bullied. He enjoyed the thought experiment of that strata breaking down in the face of survival.

"The fear comes from not being able to trust the people you used to know, having to question, 'You've been infected, haven't you?'" he recalled. "You end up being forced to stab someone who was your friend a short while ago."

A couple months after he started posting the comics, the website asked him to take them down after parents complained they were too gruesome. But the series had been so popular that he was soon signed on as a paid comic artist. A Netflix series based on his comic, titled "All of Us Are Dead," is slated for release this year.

When Joo saw images of Wuhan being barricaded in the early days of the pandemic, it felt a lot like the fictional city in his comic, which he imagined would be cut off and abandoned by the central government, along with any survivors. Fresh in his memory at the time was the image of shipping containers piled high in central Seoul in 2008 by a president fearful of democratic protests.

"I wanted to draw the utmost accurate depiction of Korea," he said. "I melded within the story the South Korean society I lived through."

A scene from the 2020 movie &quot;#Alive,&quot; about surviving a zombie epidemic in one of the country&#39;s myriad apartment complexes.
A scene from the 2020 movie "#Alive," about surviving a zombie epidemic in one of the country's myriad apartment complexes. (Netflix)

Kim, the cultural studies scholar, last fall published a 504-page treatise on zombies, their ontology and their resurgence in the times of neoliberalism titled "Zombiology."

For him, South Korea's young zombie canon is distinct in that many of the stories are interested not just in the human fight for survival, but in how the undead came to be. They imagine impoverished populations on the margins falling victim to a viral epidemic — not unlike today's world. In the hit Netflix series "Kingdom," famished peasants in war-torn Chosun dynasty Korea turn into zombies after unknowingly eating human flesh. In the 2016 animated movie "Seoul Station," patient zero is a homeless man who is shown bleeding on a sidewalk between the legs of commuters scurrying past, no one stopping to help.

"In other countries, it's about how quickly you kill the zombies. That's not necessarily the case for Korean zombies. You feel for the zombies, and lament the humans keeping them out," he said.

If South Korea's zombies are resonating elsewhere, Kim said its because they touch on universal themes of class and inequality, as did the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite."

"Zombies are often thought of as ignorant, unconscious slaves that simply follow along," he said. "But they can turn the world upside down. They can incite a revolution."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucy Hale Was Spotted Kissing 51-Year-Old ‘Riverdale’ Actor Skeet Ulrich During a PDA-Filled Lunch Date

    Didn’t know Katy Keene had a thing for Jughead’s dad, but okay!

  • Tom Holland says he botched his 'Star Wars' audition because he 'couldn't stop laughing' at the person imitating a drone

    The "Cherry" star revealed that he auditioned for the role of Finn in the "Star Wars" franchise, which ultimately went to John Boyega.

  • 'Grateful at 90': James Earl Jones marks landmark birthday with strawberry shortcake and a big wish

    James Earl Jones will celebrate his 90th birthday Sunday with his favorite cake and a big wish for the world in the year ahead.

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Photos Tease Sam and Bucky's Mismatched Team-Up in Disney+ Series

    Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) step out on their own in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere Friday, March 19 on Disney+. New photos tease an action-packed adventure for the mismatched Marvel duo. The upcoming series, which takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, finds […]

  • 'Nazi' attacks indigenous woman and her daughter in Australia with an improvised flamethrower

    A manhunt is underway after a man emblazoned with a swastika used an improvised flamethrower to attack an Aboriginal woman and her daughter in Australia. On Tuesday police in Perth, Western Australia, released a composite image of the man showing a white Nazi symbol painted backwards on his face at the time of the attack. The man was also captured by security cameras in the area dressed almost entirely in black, with the exception of what appeared to be an oversized red neck tie adorned with several white swastikas. At around 6.20pm on Saturday in the southern Perth suburb of Gosnells, the attacker approached the 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter, shouting racist abuse before using a deodorant can and cigarette lighter to spray fire at them. The woman sustained minor burns to her arm and the attacker fled on foot. Detective Senior Sergeant Sean Bell, of the State Security Investigation Group, said police were treating the attack as racially motivated, and described the assault as “atrocious”. Det. Snr. Sgt. Bell said the flamethrower attack was “random and cowardly”, targetting a mother and daughter who were “simply going about their daily business”. “The potential for serious injury was definitely there, it was just fortunate enough he didn’t get close enough to do that,” he said. “Any assault on a mother and her daughter simply going about their lawful business trying to get something to eat for dinner is atrocious... When you add in the racial element it is certainly not tolerated by society and we treat it very, very seriously. Det. Snr. Sgt. Bell added that all available resources have been allocated to track down the man. “Someone in the community knows who this person is and we are asking that member of the community to contact us and assist in identifying this person,” he told a media conference on Tuesday. Police said there was nothing at this stage to link the man to a specific Neo Nazi gang or a white supremacist group, but investigations are ongoing.

  • Biden is changing PPP rules. For 2 weeks, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can claim pandemic relief loans.

    Biden's changes to the PPP loan rules are designed to ensure that smaller companies aren't left behind financially, the White House said.

  • WandaVision’s “Agatha All Along” gets the trap remix it deserves

    This post discusses details of the latest episode of WandaVision, “Breaking The Fourth Wall.”

  • Zach Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Gets Netflix Release Date

    “Justice League” isn’t the only film Zach Snyder is putting out this year. Netflix announced on Sunday that it will release the director’s upcoming zombie film “Army of the Dead” on May 21, two months after the long-demanded “Snyder Cut” is set to hit HBO Max. In a mashup of “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Dawn of the Dead,” “Army of the Dead” stars Dave Bautista as the head of a team of mercenaries that tries to steal countless millions from a Vegas casino during a zombie invasion. The film was first announced in 2008 as a sequel to Universal’s remake of “Dawn of the Dead,” but spent years in development hell before Netflix picked up the rights in 2019. Snyder + Vegas Heist + Zombies. Army of the Dead. May 21. pic.twitter.com/yZgFynJhRq — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 21, 2021 In addition to directing, Snyder co-wrote “Army of the Dead” with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Starring alongside Bautista are Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer and Tig Notaro. Notaro was added into the film in reshoots after original cast member, Chris D’Elia, was cut from the film after principal photography wrapped due to sexual misconduct allegations. Reshoots have been a major element of Snyder films lately. The upcoming release of “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” required a week of reshoots involving several members of the cast, including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, to help create the original vision for the DC blockbuster that Snyder had before he stepped down as director. That film is set for release on HBO Max on March 18. A new teaser for “Army of the Dead” will be released this Thursday. Read original story Zach Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Gets Netflix Release Date At TheWrap

  • House Democrats quietly push for Shalanda Young to replace Neera Tanden as Biden's OMB choice

    House Democratic leaders are quietly mounting a campaign for Shalanda Young, a longtime congressional aide, to replace Neera Tanden as nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The nascent campaign for Young, who would be OMB's first Black female leader, reflects a stark reality taking hold in the Democratic Party: Tanden's prospects are rapidly fading.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYoung is a former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee. “Ms. Young is a proven budget expert and is well qualified for the job,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. Driving the news: Tanden’s candidacy suffered a further setback Monday when Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah announced their opposition. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another potential Republican yes vote, has also signaled to supporters she’s unlikely to back Tanden.In the 50-50 Senate, Tanden would need at least one Republican to support her nomination after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he would oppose her candidacy. White House press secretary Jen Psaki publicly stood by Tanden on Monday. “She has a record of working with members of both parties, views from both parties and we have no doubt she’d do that as budget director,” Psaki told reporters.The intrigue: Young, who is currently waiting for a confirmation hearing in the Senate to be deputy OMB director, may still face competition from Gene Sperling, who has the distinction of twice leading the National Economic Council.Sperling — along with Bruce Reed, now the White House deputy chief of staff — was considered to lead OMB during the transition. Both were passed over in favor of Tanden, who would be the first woman of color to hold the post. While Sperling has many allies inside the White House, the push for diversity — and the desire to rack up "firsts" — is still important to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Among Biden’s top economic advisers and nominees, six are women and four of them are women of color.Progressives, nonetheless, are mounting a public campaign for Sperling, with Dean Baker, the director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, vouching for his credentials.“While I would not have wanted the Gene Sperling of 25 years ago to hold a top position in the Biden administration, I think the Gene Sperling of today would be an outstanding pick as head of OMB," Baker wrote in The American Prospect. Go deeper: House Democratic leaders are prepared to push for Young, who also has support from some prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had some success in convincing Biden to select at least one congressional aide for his Cabinet, including Katherine Tai for U.S. trade representative.“While I am hopeful for Ms. Tanden’s nomination, I cannot say enough good things about Ms. Young,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “She is widely respected by members on both sides of the aisle for her expertise."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Could WANDAVISION’s Big Bad Be This FANTASTIC FOUR Villain?

    WandaVision is coming to a close. But we think the show's final act twist may enlist the Fantastic Four villain Kang, a.k.a. Immortus. The post Could WANDAVISION’s Big Bad Be This FANTASTIC FOUR Villain? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Zack Snyder Won’t Get Paid for HBO Max’s ‘Justice League,’ Hasn’t Seen Joss Whedon’s Version

    Despite being listed as its director, Zack Snyder has never seen “Justice League,” or at least not the version of the superhero epic that opened in theaters in 2017 to bruising reviews and disappointing box office. Snyder — who was replaced by “Avengers” director Joss Whedon during the film’s torturous production — had a darker, […]

  • NYC Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Month at 25% Capacity

    After nearly a year of closures, movie theaters in New York City have finally been given the clear to reopen with a 25% capacity limit by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The reopening will take effect March 5. While theaters in the state outside of the five boroughs and in adjacent states like Connecticut and New Jersey have been allowed to reopen in past months with that limit, cinemas in the country’s biggest market have remained closed out of concern of outbreaks quickly unfolding in what was the first major American epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. But after months of lobbying by the National Association of Theater Owners, NYC theaters will now come into line with the same safety protocols for theaters across New York. This includes mask wearing and assigned seating for all audience members and a capacity limit of either 25% or 50 audience members, whichever is lower. Theaters will also have to comply with air filtration standards to reduce the likelihood of the virus circulating in auditoriums. AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said in a statement that it will reopen all 13 of its NYC locations on March 5, promising to do so with the “highest devotion to the health and safety of our guests and associates” NEW: Movie theaters in New York City can reopen on March 5 at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen. Assigned seating, social distancing and other health precautions will be in place. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 22, 2021 Also Read: Can Late-Arriving Oscar Contenders Still Break Through - With Voters and Audiences? The announcement comes as vaccination efforts have ramped up nationwide and infection and death rates have dropped after a deadly winter. As the U.S. death count passed 500,000, more than 58 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine while hospitalizations nationwide have fallen below 60,000 for the first time since Nov. 9. In response to this, Cuomo and other governors have begun a push to reopen businesses, schools, and places of worship. Recently, Cuomo has also given the green light for amusement parks and sporting arenas — including Madison Square Garden — to reopen with 10-15% capacity limits while increasing the limit for indoor dining to 35%. The reopening of NYC theaters is just one step in a long road of recovery for the U.S. box office, but it is an important one. Comscore reported that only 38% of movie theaters were open this past weekend, with thousands still closed due to a mix of ongoing COVID-19 closure orders and a lack of major box office titles. “Theater owners are pleased with the announcement that New York City movie theaters will be allowed to safely re-open,” NATO said in a statement. “Stringent voluntary health and safety protocols have made it possible for cinemas across the country to operate safely and responsibly at higher capacity limits for many months without a single outbreak of COVID-19 being traced to movie theaters. New York City is a major market for moviegoing in the U.S.; re-opening there gives confidence to film distributors in setting and holding their theatrical release dates, and is an important step in the recovery of the entire industry. We look forward to expanding the capacity from 25% to 50% in the very near future so that theatres can operate profitably.” Searchlight’s “Nomadland,” considered a frontrunner at the Academy Awards, opened this weekend on an estimated 1,200 screens and on streaming via Hulu, a far different release strategy than the traditional four-screen platform opening in New York and Los Angeles that an awards contender would usually receive. The reopening of theaters in major cities will be key to bringing major releases back to wide theatrical release. Also Read: 'Croods 2' Hits No. 1 Again 13 Weeks After Release, Reaches $50 Million at U.S. Box Office Theater owners and studio distribution execs are still clinging to hope that the vaccination process will continue fast enough to allow theaters nationwide to open in some capacity during the lucrative summer blockbuster season. Films have already been moved out of release slots in March and April, but Disney has yet to announce a final decision on the Marvel blockbuster “Black Widow,” which the studio said in an investor call this month is a film they still want to release theatrically on May 7. The March 5 reopening date for NYC theaters coincides with the same day that Disney plans to release “Raya and the Last Dragon” in both theaters and as a premium release for Disney+ subscribers. The U.S. is on pace to vaccinate more than 120 million Americans by the end of April, and the rate could increase if supply and distribution by vaccine manufacturers improves alongside approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which could provide tens of millions more doses this spring. But Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned in multiple interviews that it may take the entire summer to vaccinate the majority of Americans and that herd immunity against the virus may not be achieved until autumn. Meanwhile, epidemiologists are urging people to get vaccinated whenever possible and continue practicing social distancing, warning that more infectious variants first found in countries like the U.K. and South Africa could cause another surge. This includes New York, where the first case of the South Africa variant, which is believed to have some resistance against the vaccine, was found in Long Island on Sunday. Read original story NYC Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Month at 25% Capacity At TheWrap

  • Experts say the plane and engine used by United have a safe track record - and the scary landing in Colorado should have minimal impact on the airline

    The Boeing plane has been using the Pratt & Whitney engines for over 25 years. Industry experts believe the incident will soon fade.

  • Japan renews claim on South Korea-held island

    Japan renewed its claim on a contested island in the Sea of Japan held by South Korea at an annual event Monday, escalating tensions between the neighbors whose relations were already strained over Seoul's demands for compensation for Japanese actions in World War II. Monday is the anniversary of the day Japan placed the island under the jurisdiction of the western Japanese prefecture of Shimane in 1905. Japan has held the annual ceremony since 2006 in a bid to step up its claim over the island.

  • Starz Picks Up Watergate Series Starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Recasts Armie Hammer

    Starz is officially picking up “Gaslit,” an anthology series from creator and showrunner Robbie Pickering (“Mr. Robot,” “Search Party”) based on the award-winning Slate podcast “Slow Burn.” The series focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of Watergate, from Nixon’s opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic […]

  • Buffalo Bills free agency review: QB Matt Barkley

    Free agency review for Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley.

  • Read the Screenplay for ‘The Mauritanian’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    You can now read the screenplay for “The Mauritanian,” based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s 2015 memoir “Guantanamo Diary,” here. The script, from M.B. Travern and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin MacDonald and stars Tahar Rahim as Slahi and Jodie Foster as Nancy Hollander, the attorney who took on his […]

  • 'Judas' writer asks: Does art have a place in the face of social injustice?

    Will Berson decided the story of Blank Panther leader Fred Hampton needed to be told after the Ferguson uprising.

  • Washington sets prospective date for name change, though it is still vague

    Washington's website announced that the potential name change will be coming sometime in 2022, giving us our first glimpse at a date.

  • Rams, 49ers tied as betting favorites to win NFC West

    The Rams and 49ers are both expected to have good seasons, but only one of them knows who its QB will be.