Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area says no to violence against women

Dec. 3—ASHTABULA — The Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area is in the midst of its 16 Days of Activism at the historic lift bridge on Bridge Street.

The Lift Bridge Community Association supports this international event and local organization by lighting the lift bridge with orange lights — the color that symbolizes the Zonta International, according to Linda Coblitz of Ashtabula, a longtime member of the local club.

This year Zonta purchased billboards in Ashtabula area to bring even more awareness to finding ways to put an end to violence, Coblitz said.

The women of Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area gathered last week to promote their Days of Activism to stop domestic violence. The lift bridge is lit for the occasion and they have billboards to inform the public, as well.

The Zonta Says No campaign, which began 11 years ago, unites Zonta clubs and members around the world as they raise their voices to bring awareness to this issue and advocate on behalf of violence survivors and victims.

As the world continues to live with the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for the holidays, instances of violence against women and girls are on the rise. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we work together, with our communities, partners, and future generations, to end violence.

Zonta International partners with the United Nations in their UNITE campaign, which also works to bring awareness to accountability in stopping gender-based violence.

Consider these statistics: more than 1 in 3 women experience gender-based violence in their lifetime, more than 5 women or girls are killed every hour by someone in their family, and less than 40 percent of women who experience violence see help, according to UNWomen.org.

Zonta International believes in making the world a better place by empowering women and finds joy in doing this in a supportive community of like-minded professionals from diverse countries and cultures, according to its website.

The local Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area meets monthly on the second Monday of each month to discuss and plan local service projects, network and continue learning about our community and world.

For more information about the local club go to its Facebook Page: Zonta Club of Ashtabula Area or check out the Zonta International website zonta.org.