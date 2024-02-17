Zonta Club offering scholraships

Feb. 17—ASHTABULA — The Zonta club of Ashtabula Area and Zonta International have announced the availability of scholarships for Ashtabula County female students.

Four different kinds of scholarships are available to local students.

The Young Women in Public Affairs Award Program is designed to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership and a dedication to the advancement of the status of women.

"This is a three-level scholarship," states a press release detailing the program. The winner of the local level scholarship is forwarded to the district scholarship committee and that winner moves on to compete at the international level.

"The awards are $500 locally, $1,500 district and $5,000 international. ... This scholarship is open to all young women who are between 16 and 19 years of age with information available in the guidance departments of Ashtabula County high schools at at Kent State Ashtabula," the release states.

The organization also sponsors the Jane M. Klausmen Women in Business Scholarship supports applicants interested in a business management career and is also a three-level scholarship with awards of $1,000 locally, $2,000 at the district level and $5,000 internationally.

This scholarship is available to any woman in at least her second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a Master's program.

The Women in STEM Scholarship is designed to encourage women to pursue education and career opportunities and attain leadership in STEM fields. This scholarship includes a local award and 32 $5,000 international awards. Potential applicants for this scholarship can get more information at zonta5ashtabula@yahoo.com.

The final set of scholarships are for women college students entering their sophomore year of college, or beyond, or women seeking adult certification in programs through Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus or other career programs.

These locally awarded scholarship must be applied for by April 15 at the zonta5ashtabula@yahoo.com site. Hard copy applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 616, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005-0616.