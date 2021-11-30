Zonta says 'no' to domestic violence

Nov. 30—Each year, the Lebanon chapter of Zonta International holds a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence. "16 Days of Activism" is a campaign of the international service organization which has added sexual assault to the campaign this year.

As part of the campaign, the group erects a display of pinwheels on the lawn of the courthouse for 16 days from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 to commemorate the lives lost to domestic violence in Boone County.

"A goal of the Zonta Club of Lebanon is to build awareness to eliminate domestic violence and sexual assault in our community," Zonta of Lebanon member Suzanne Leeke said. The display also includes a hotline number for victims to call. Also, there are a number of yard signs up throughout the county at homes and businesses to bring awareness to the issue that is prevalent in our society.

According to Zonta.org, a staggering 1 in 3 women will experience domestic violence at some point in their life. Every minute, another 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner.

The 16 days begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and ends on Dec. 10 which is Human Rights Day.

The central Indiana Zonta Clubs also got together to march around the Clinton County courthouse. The Lebanon club joined the Zonta clubs of Frankfort and Indianapolis and high school Z clubs of Lebanon and Frankfort to kick off the event.

A proclamation was read by Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets and Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker spoke to the group about the impact of domestic violence on families and the community.

Also, the Director of Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention Program from the YWCA of Greater Lafayette, Meghann Dubea, also spoke of the programs that provide domestic violence intervention and prevention services.

If you need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Zonta International or the projects it supports, or in becoming a member of the Zonta Club of Lebanon, visit the Zonta International website at www.zonta.org, or the Zonta Club of Lebanon website at www.zontalebanon.org.