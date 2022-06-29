Zoo animals handle heat with frozen treats
Frozen treats and cold water helped animals in Rome, Italy, cope with the early heat wave on June 28.
Former aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Cassidy Hutchinson testified in a surprise hearing before the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. CBS News chief political analyst and senior national correspondent John Dickerson joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her bombshell testimony.
With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that vacuum up personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use those data troves against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies. History has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people's personal data is tracked and stored, there's always a risk that it could be misused or abused.
At the Mellach coal power plant in southern Austria, spider webs have taken over the conveyor belts, and plants and flowers have sprung up around the vast lot that once stored coal.
More people in Brevard are surrendering their dogs and cats because of soaring prices and the struggle to find affordable housing that accepts pets.
Henry Ford's old house on 140 Edison Street in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood has been listed for sale at $975,000.
A recent stock market rally has buoyed Bitcoin and its peers. But the crypto space remains deep in the red.
Invading Russian forces are destroying the town of Lysychansk with cluster bombs, Luhansk Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram messenger post on June 28.
“May I offer you some claustrophobia with a side of ‘Silence of the Lambs’?”
This neighborhood sports bar and pizza joint serves an authentic taste of Chicago, including Chicago-style deep dish pizzas, dogs, and sammiches.
The Cuban Coast Guard was recently involved in two shootouts at sea with speedboats coming from the United States to pick up Cuban migrants, resulting in the death of one of the smugglers, according to the island’s ministry of the interior.
"The strong ruble only reflects the fact that there is no use for foreign currency in Russia right now," Ilya Matveev said.
The Bachelor Nation couple plans to tie the knot in Puerto Rico
Companies are trying to bring back employees into the office. According to a new report by Placer.ai, visits to office buildings have yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels in such major employment centers as San Francisco, Manhattan and Chicago. In May 2022, visits to office buildings in San Francisco were down by 67.8% as compared to three years ago, before the pandemic shuttered most of the country.
Miami Midtown resident Nehemiah Harden — who’s had several brushes with law enforcement in recent years and who is popularly known as rapper SpotemGottem — caught the attention of police yet again.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as It Closes California SiteNATO Expansion Moves Ahead With Finland, S
"Cutest dive I ever saw..."
How will the stars in July 2022 affect your sign? Read on for your July horoscopes and a list of astrological events this month, like the full moon, the new moon, and Jupiter retrograde.
Traps are currently being deployed in areas of infestation, marked by a bright orange buoy.
The women, who were traveling to Chennai airport in India, were arrested after suspicious objects were seen on the airport's x-ray machine.
“Properties of this size don’t come up here this often,” the listing agent told Mansion Global.