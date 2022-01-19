🌱 Zoo Animals Off-Exhibit + Jackson Animal Shelter Reports

Good morning, neighbors! It's me again, Kayla Harrison, your host of the Jackson Daily.

First, today's weather:

Rain and drizzle in the a.m.. High: 37 Low: 26.

With freezing temperatures coming through the area, the Jackson Zoo's most vulnerable animals remain off exhibit until the weather is more consistent. Zoo officials announced that monkeys, apes, giraffes, and rhinos will not be on display to the public; all residents of the Bird Walk are also scheduled to remain indoors. The zoo remains open at regular hours for all who want to visit the cold-weather animals! (WJTV) Inhumane, dirty, cluttered, in disrepair: these are just some of the words used to describe the Jackson Animal Control Animal Shelter before its shutdown in October. Now, two third-party reports have come out detailing the conditions of the shelter. Some of the concerns included the shelter's failure to identify animals, inadequate cleaning, and lack of vaccinations for pets. (WLBT) A local man sentenced to 20 years for killing his girlfriend and her unborn baby has lost an appeal of his case. On Tuesday, it was ruled that Jackson resident Octavious Morrison would not be given a new trial, nearly two years after being found guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. Reportedly, the defendant gave several different stories about the circumstances surrounding girlfriend Octavia Love's death. (WLBT)

Anime/Comic Book Club Virtual Program For Teens - Quisenberry Library (4:00 PM)

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will be hosting a drive-thru community baby shower on Jan. 22. It will be held at Word and Worship Church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (WJTV)

See the latest numbers for hospital capacity in the Jackson area. (Jackson Patch)

After a COVID outbreak temporarily shut down operations, the Gateway Rescue Missionhomeless shelter has resumed its lunch program as of Wednesday. (WJTV)

