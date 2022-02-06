🌱 Zoo Atlanta Mourns Giant Tortoise + Local Olympian Can Compete

Morning, neighbors! Kathy Cioffi here with a brand-new issue of the Atlanta Daily.

First, today's weather:

A morning shower; cloudy. High: 50 Low: 33.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Atlanta:

Zoo Atlanta is mourning the passing of another beloved creature: Patches, a 200-pound female Aldabra giant tortoise. Patches had been receiving treatment from the zoo's Animal Care and Veterinary Teams following changes in her physical condition and behavior. Zoo officials said a CT scan revealed multiple health issues, including a large mass in her body cavity. Concerned about her quality of life, the teams made the difficult decision to euthanize her on Feb. 5.Patches arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1994 from another accredited zoological organization and, while her actual age is not known, she was estimated to have been in her 70s to 80s, which is considered middle-aged for her species, which can live over 100 years, according to a news release. “We are very saddened by the loss of Patches," said Dr. Jennifer Mickelberg, vice president of Collections and Conservation. “It is not difficult to make connections with an animal such as a gorilla or a giant panda or a giraffe. Some people find it more challenging to connect with reptiles, which makes Patches’ legacy all the more extraordinary. She had a personality on par with her size, and she will be dearly missed.” (Free: CBS46 News Atlanta; The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Atlanta's Elana Meyers Taylor has been cleared to compete at the Beijing Olympics. After testing positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 29, two days after arriving in China, the four-time Olympian bobsledder, who ranks No. 1 in the world in two-man and monobob, was cleared to compete after giving required negative COVID-19 tests on Saturday. Meyers Taylor, a Smyrna resident, was elected one of Team USA's flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony, along with curler John Shuster. However, she was unable to attend Friday's ceremony due to her COVID diagnosis. Speed skater Brittany Bowe, who was the first runner-up in the flagbearer election, took her place. Official training begins Thursday. (People.com) The number of deadly car crashes in Georgia and across the United States is alarming, and there has also been an uptick in wrong-way crashes, according to the American Automobile Association. In Atlanta, the most recent wrong-way crash happened on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs on Sunday. One person died following a head-on collision with another vehicle traveling the wrong direction shortly before 6 a.m. just south of the Chattahoochee River, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Deadly crashes aren't just a problem in Georgia, either, as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration released estimates earlier this week showing an increase nationwide. “There is an alarming trend with wrong-way crashes,” said Garrett Townsend of AAA.According to a recent AAA survey, over 2,000 wrong-way crashes happened in the U.S. between 2015 and 2018, many of them on the interstates.“We found that about six out of 10 of those wrong-way crashes involved impaired driving,” Townsend said. (Free: WSB Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) The Art on Loan Program, among the many programs housed within the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, is one of the office’s signature activities. The Art on Loan Program supports the presentation of public art by purchasing works of art from local, regional, national and, occasionally, international artists. Making fine art available to Atlanta residents and employees by displaying pieces from the collection in public spaces is the goal, and it is certainly being met. Currently, the collection consists of over 500 works that are on display in every city of Atlanta department as well as municipal buildings – including recreation centers. Mayor Andre Dickens hopes to strengthen and broaden the arts in Atlanta. And, with the help of the Art on Loan Program, a rich collection of city-owned art is doing much to make art more accessible in Atlanta. (Reporter Newspapers) If you're wondering what the weather forecast is for Atlanta this week, today may be the only damp day, with a chance of morning showers expected. But look for sunshine and warmer temperatures the rest of the week. (Atlanta Patch)

Black History Month Hunt for Historical Figures at the DeKalb County Public Library (All Day)

Celebrate National Pancake Month at Flying Biscuit Café Toco Hills (7:00 AM)

Valentine's Take and Make at the DeKalb County Public Library (10:00 AM)

From Family Historian to Genealogist, a Three-Part Series at DeKalb County Public Library (6:00 PM)

Horizon Theatre Performance of "Every Brilliant Thing" at Little Five Points Center for Arts and Community (8:00 PM)

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity & ReStore wants to thank Ace Hardware of Toco Hills for partnering with us! All of this directly supports our mission at Atlanta Habitat for Humanity of affordable housing in the Atlanta area. (Facebook)

Atlanta Regional Commission asks "How can we build a safer, more connected metro Atlanta?" From Powder Springs to Forest Park, the region's Transportation Improvement Program update includes a proposed $10.7 M to fund 17 Livable Centers Initiatives projects. The public comment period is open through Feb. 11. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Campbellton Road: "FYI!! - Child Care Center in Southwest Atlanta is looking to fill a full-time position. You must be COVID vaccinated. If interested dm me for the phone number. Share if you know someone who may be interested and serious about working." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Fayetteville Rd Alliance: "Hello neighbors! - This is Bailey, We rescued her while she was brought to the clinic I work at to be put down since her owner died recently and there was nobody to take care of her.She is approximately an 11-year-old, spayed lady. She is fully vaccinated and up to date with the preventives. I had run several bloodworks after I got her. She is in great condition for her age. She is great with kids, other dogs and cats. She is quite low maintenance. We are currently fostering her but due to high amount of pets in the house, we are looking for a family with which she can spend her golden years in comfort. She is overweight but we are working on losing some weight on her. We put her on thyroid meds and a prescribed diet. She loves being petted and doesn't have much energy to bother any household. Since she had been with an abusive owner in the past, we would like to find the best home for her. If you are interested in adding a new member to your family, please let me know." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Norwood Manor: "🥔 - 🍎🥦🥕Weekly FREE Food Giveaway🍊🫑🥔Join us Wednesday from 10:30am-12:30pm at the parking lot next to the T&R Food Mart near the corner of Norwood Road and Forrest Park Road in Norwood Manor. Bring your own shopping bags! 😊" (Nextdoor)

The NFMG Spring 2022 Gardening Lecture Series begins February 6 (Details)

Valentines gifts for everyone (Details)

