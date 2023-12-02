Zoo community mourns giraffe Jawara who died unexpectedly
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium posted this image on Facebook to remember the 15-year-old giraffe who died unexpectedly.
"A good majority of the public confused us as the original singers of the jingle," Boyz II Men tell Yahoo.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Looking for an edge on the competition this week and beyond? Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
If injury or underperformance has left your fantasy hockey roster needing help, shoot to score with one of these players.
OpenAI's app store for AI, the GPT Store, will not launch this year as previously announced, but rather on an unspecified date in early 2024, the company said. The delay is almost certainly due to the leadership shakeup that occurred in November, just after the initial announcement. The launch of the store this month raised eyebrows when it was officially announced at OpenAI's Dev Day conference in November.
Which Week 13 games will provide the most fantasy juice? Matt Harmon delivers his full-scale rundown of the slate.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console, now on sale for even lower prices than Cyber Monday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don runs through every Week 13 game and provides his lineup advice, along with some key DFS plays.
Remember a year ago, all the way back to last November before we knew about ChatGPT, when machine learning was all about building models to solve for a single task like loan approvals or fraud protection? It’s what Amazon CTO Werner Vogels referred to as “good old-fashioned AI” in his keynote this week, and in his view, is the kind of AI that is still solving a lot of real-world problems. Atul Deo, general manager of Amazon Bedrock, the product introduced earlier this year as a way to plug into a variety of large language models via APIs, also believes that task models aren’t going to simply disappear.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 13 of the fantasy football season!
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Felicity Huffman breaks silence on college admissions scandal, four years after she was released from prison. Look back at the case.
Nadal has said he expects 2024 to be his final year on tour.
Yahoo Entertainment picks the best holiday movies of the 21st century so far, including "Elf," "Love Actually" and "Iron Man 3."
With dubstep as the soundtrack and neon lighting as the backdrop, Elon Musk handed the first Cybertrucks over to a select group of customers that included Reddit co-founder and VC fund Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian and Trousdale Ventures founder and CEO Phillip Sarofim. The livestreamed portion of the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event was a short affair — around 30 minutes. The Tesla Cybertruck deliveries come at least six years since Musk first tweeted about building a truck and four years since he debuted the futuristic-looking pickup.
Reviewers say it's 'like a hug from a gentle cloud warmed by the sun' — and it makes a lovely gift too!