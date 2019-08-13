ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO), there's is a company with impressive financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on ZOO Digital Group here.

Exceptional growth potential with adequate balance sheet

ZOO is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 62% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 52% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. ZOO's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that ZOO has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ZOO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.39x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

