Zoo executive helped steal $2.2 million for trips, concerts and more, Ohio officials say

Getty Images/Three Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s former executives accused of stealing more than $2.2 million in funding.

Cars, sporting events and trips are just a few of the things three Columbus zoo executives are accused of spending stolen money on, according to officials.

“In simple terms, the bank hired the robbers to work security,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s former Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell was indicted in September, along with former Chief Executive Officer Tom Stalf and former Marketing Director Pete Fingerhut.

The three former executives “extorted, conspired, bribed and stole over $2 million in public funds for their own benefits,” Yost said.

Bell pleaded guilty Oct. 19, to 14 felony charges, including aggravated theft, conspiracy and tampering with records, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“Greg Bell pleaded guilty today because he appreciates the wrongful nature of his conduct and remains cooperative with the government in its quest to hold all responsible accountable,” Samuel Shamansky, Bell’s attorney, said in a statement to McClatchy News.

Shamansky said Bell has been cooperating with authorities since 2021.

He “remains deeply remorseful for his actions. Mr. Bell understands that all actions have consequences and he is prepared to accept whatever punishment the court deems appropriate,” Shamansky said.

A news release says Bell was “alleged to have become ensnared in the wrongdoing.”

“(An investigation) found that the criminal enterprise not only improperly expensed goods but also bartered, bribed and extorted zoo vendors for goods and services,” the release said.

The three were accused of manipulating credit card and check authorization forms for over 10 years. An indictment says they used money from the nonprofit’s public funds for their own personal use.

The total amount of $2.29 million stolen is the equivalent of 15,794 annual zoo memberships, the release said.

“The stolen money was spent on lavish non-zoo related items, including suites and tickets to concerts and sporting events; golf memberships; trips to multiple states and foreign countries; meals, beverages and alcohol; and motor vehicles,” the release said.

Officials say in one case, zoo tickets were exchanged for tickets to the 2016 World Series. In another case, officials say Fingerhut is accused of threatening harm to a vendor’s business opportunities with the zoo unless the vendor paid him a large amount of money.

Officials say the three “attempted to conceal their criminal activities by knowingly signing financial authorization forms,” the release said.

“The announcement of the Ohio Attorney General’s conclusion of an investigation and the Grand Jury’s indictment closes a chapter on the challenges the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium faced in 2021 leading to the removal of former staff and thorough examination and restructuring under new leadership,” the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said in a Sept. 18 Facebook post.

Zoo officials said they have made “significant changes to policies, procedures and oversight at multiple levels.”

“The Columbus Zoo is committed to transparency and accountability and has taken a comprehensive approach to address every recommendation highlighted in the ... forensic report,” officials said.

The case against Fingerhut and Stalf is ongoing. Bell will be sentenced once their cases conclude, according to the release.

