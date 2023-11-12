Zoo Knoxville Bids Farewell to Edie
Zoo Knoxville held a farewell weekend for Edie the African Elephant over the weekend. Edie will soon be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee.
Zoo Knoxville held a farewell weekend for Edie the African Elephant over the weekend. Edie will soon be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee.
Don't wait until the last minute to get your gifts.
'Tis the season of chaotic gift-giving games!!
Here are the best white elephant gift ideas for 2023, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the news that Texas A&M is parting ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Penn State ranks No. 102 nationally in yards per play and No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams in plays of 20-plus yards.
Rife with mega-boosters and aggressive spenders, Texas A&M is expected to focus its coaching search on some of the highest-paid sitting Power Five coaches in the country.
Through 10 games this season, Boise State is 5-5 overall with a 4-2 record in Mountain West play.
An increasing number of millennials, ages 27-42, make up the sandwich generation — those who care for both children and elderly relatives at the same time. Here's how they should prepare.
Score a 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for under $250, a massive heated blanket for $50 off and much, much more.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
There's a reason it's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller (and has over 28,000 fans to back it up).
A hearing in Washtenaw County is expected to be held this coming Friday on the matter, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Ghosn has been living in the house since 2019, but a judge recently ruled that he's no longer legally allowed to be there.
Keep the gifting going all through December. These picks for kids and adults come filled with beauty products, chocolates, coffee, toys and spirits.
The best White Elephant Gifts for your office or family holiday party. From fun gag gifts to useful tech, great ideas for $50 or less.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.