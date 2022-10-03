Zoo succeeds in breeding endangered turtles

Associated Press
The United Nations humanitarian agency warned Monday that about 5.7 million Pakistani flood survivors will face a serious food crisis in the next three months. A top U.N. official announced an increase in the humanitarian appeal for Pakistan to $816 million, from $160 million, amid rising deaths from disease. In Geneva, Julien Harneis, the U.N. resident coordinator in Pakistan, told reporters that aid agencies needed more funds to prevent a “second wave of destruction" from waterborne and other diseases in Pakistan.