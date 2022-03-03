Zookeeper introduces her newborn baby to gorilla friend

The Daily Beast
Renyuan Li Solar panels are pretty simple: photovoltaic cells, or PV cells, absorb sunlight, convert it into electricity, and route it into an energy grid or batteries for people to use.This single-purpose design is now getting an upgrade. A team of scientists in Saudi Arabia have devised a solar panel with a few extra features, providing not only electricity but clean water and food as well.This new prototype is described in a new study published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports Physical