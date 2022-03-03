Zookeeper introduces her newborn baby to gorilla friend

Axios

President Joe Biden, in a passionate call for supporting for Ukraine against a Russian invasion, mistakenly referred to Ukrainians as "Iranians." What he said: "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people." The big picture: The slip-up immediately caused the word "Iranian" to trend on Twitter."Biden: 'Putin will never gain the hearts and minds of the Iranian people!' T