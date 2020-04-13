ZOOM+Care to Offer COVID-19 Testing to Select Patients in Portland and Seattle

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ZOOM+Care, a leading provider of retail and virtual healthcare, began offering drive-thru testing on Thursday, April 9th. Due to limited capacity, the company will reserve tests for at-risk individuals who have been pre-screened by Zoom providers.

ZOOM+Care began gearing up for public COVID-19 testing in March. The move builds on previous efforts by the company to address COVID-19, including launching a COVID-19 self-sampling pilot in Seattle.

ZOOM+Care also continues to offer a free online risk assessment to help patients diagnose their symptoms and offer guidance for self-care at home.

"ZOOM+Care is committed to doing whatever it takes to help fight COVID-19 in our community," says Dr. Erik Vanderlip, ZOOM+Care's Chief Medical Officer. "The continued expansion of testing is vital in helping us better track and slow the spread of this virus. We're proud to serve as an access point within Oregon and Washington for COVID-19 testing."

As the first step to testing, ZOOM+Care patients must be pre-screened through one of ZOOM+Care's telehealth offerings, which include chat, video, and phone visits. From there, a provider will determine their eligibility and schedule the patient for testing.

To meet the criteria for testing, patients must fall into a "high risk" category, including those with underlying medical conditions, compromised immune systems, as well as pregnant women, frontline healthcare workers, and first responders. Patients must also be experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and be able to transport themselves by car to a ZOOM+Care testing facility.

ZOOM+Care urges patients not to show up to a testing site without being pre-screened. The screening process is vital in minimizing the spread of the virus and protecting patients and staff from potential exposure.

Patients who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can get pre-screened for testing through ZOOM+Care's new VideoCare™ service–or through ChatCare™ or PhoneCare™ services–by visiting https://www.zoomcare.com/instant-access .

