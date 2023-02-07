Zoom to shed about 1,300 jobs as pandemic-fueled demand slows

A man walks past a temporary show room of Zoom during the World Economic Forum in Davos
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Zoom Video Communications said on Tuesday it would cut 15% of its workforce, or about 1,300 jobs, and trim base pay for its executive leadership as pandemic-fueled demand for the company's video conferencing services slows.

Shares of the company rose about 9% on the news, after declining 63% last year.

Announcing the layoffs, Chief Executive Eric Yuan also said that he will take a salary cut of 98% for the coming fiscal year, foregoing his fiscal 2023 corporate bonus.

"We worked tirelessly... but we also made mistakes. We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities," the top boss said.

The company, which became a household name during lockdowns due to the popularity of its video-conferencing tools, has seen its revenue growth slow.

Analysts are forecasting Zoom's revenue to have risen just 6.7% in fiscal 2022 after a more than four-fold jump in revenue and a nine-fold surge in profit increase in 2021. Profit is estimated to have fallen 38% in 2022.

Zoom had bumped up hiring during the pandemic to meet surging demand, but now joins U.S. companies is reining in costs to brace for a potential recession.

A raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

The video conferencing software maker also said that its executive leadership team will reduce their base salary by 20% in the same period.

Departing employees will receive 16 weeks of salary, healthcare coverage and annual bonus for the year, Yuan added.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom Stock Surges As Video Conferencing Group Plans 1,300 Job Cuts

    'We have made the tough but necessary decision to reduce our team by approximately 15% and say goodbye to around 1,300 hardworking, talented colleagues," said CEO Eric Yuan.

  • Zoom’s stock jumps on news that company will lay off 15% of staff and cut executive pay

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. plans to lay off 1,300 workers, cutting its staff by 15%, Chief Executive Eric Yuan announced Tuesday. In a blog post, Yuan noted that he had tripled Zoom’s workforce during the pandemic and had “made mistakes.” Yuan said he would cut his own pay by 98% and forego any corporate bonus in the 2023 fiscal year and that other executive leaders will also receive 20% pay cuts and will not receive bonuses.

  • Former leaders like Liz Truss just won’t take the hint

    What do you do with a toxic ex? Many of us have had to deal with a former partner who will not accept a relationship is over, who seriously believes that everything is redeemable, however vile they have been. It’s even got a name, “hoovering”, where the ex tries to suck you back into an unhealthy dynamic. We may indeed get snookered as we do not like to think that we have made a terrible mistake, it’s not good for our self-worth.

  • Royal Caribbean rides 'wave' to record bookings after smaller loss

    (Reuters) -Royal Caribbean Group said on Tuesday it was set for record bookings during the January-March period after the company posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on pent-up travel demand. Royal Caribbean said North America sailings were booked in line with record 2019 levels for the full year, while bookings for European itineraries accelerated during the wave season and were higher than 2019. "A big question mark from investors is what the shape of recovery looks like, given macro challenges, and positive commentary around booking dynamics during the early part of WAVE season is encouraging," said M Science analyst Michael Erstad.

  • Microsoft to revamp Bing search engine with more AI as Google rivalry heats up

    REDMOND, Wash. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, in one of its biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information. Microsoft is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment. Working with the startup OpenAI, the company is aiming to rival Alphabet Inc's Google and potentially claim vast returns from tools that speed up all manner of content creation, automating tasks if not jobs themselves.

  • Westchester DA seeks information in New Rochelle sex abuse case

    A New Rochelle man is facing multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of children

  • Oklahoma Gov. Stitt gets standing ovation calling for bill that 'bans all gender transition surgeries'

    Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on state lawmakers to deliver a bill to his desk that “bans all gender transition surgeries” for minors.

  • Wife suspected of shooting husband in leg at rural Lafayette home

    Theresa Gevers and her husband, David Gevers, argued about her drinking, and Theresa Gevers shot her husband in the left knee. police said.

  • Marty Walsh to depart from Biden cabinet for job atop hockey players' union

    Walsh’s departure comes amid a wider shakeup within the Biden administration.

  • Visually impaired man ‘stabbed neighbour who disrupted Scrabble game’

    A French man has been accused of stabbing his neighbour to death after the student “disturbed” his game of Scrabble by celebrating the end of Covid lockdown with her friends.

  • Sisters who had claimed self-defense plead in fatal Columbus city park shooting

    The case was set for trial this week. The defendants agreed to a plea deal after the judge decided to allow prosecutors to use a key piece of evidence.

  • Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out

    Tickets for the first concert of Beyoncé’s upcoming "Renaissance” world tour sold out Tuesday, and concert management group Live Nation said a second concert in Stockholm was added because of the high demand. The tour starts in Sweden in May and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and the United States. No details were given on how quickly the R&B superstar's fans snapped up all the tickets for her May 10 Stockholm show.

  • Russian rockets hit Kharkiv, Kyiv says 'ready' for attack

    STORY: Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday, one of them shattering a residential building.That's according to local officials. One resident, Lyudmyla Krylova, said she'd been living in the apartment block for only four months after being evacuated from another city.She told Reuters she was at home, there was a strong blast, and furniture fell on her and her friend, who was injured by glass.Another missile struck the city's university. One of the school's directors told Reuters three floors of the building were destroyed.The strikes come as Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Sunday said the country was ready for a possible Russian offensive this month.Ukraine has been readying for a new Russian assault, possibly timed to the one-year anniversary of what Moscow calls a "special military operation," when it sent its forces streaming over Ukraine's borders.Ukrainian fighters managed to force Russia to retreat first from the capitol, Kyiv, and later from swaths of occupied territory in the east. But Moscow conscripted hundreds of thousands of civilians into what is expected to be a new campaign.Western allies have pledged weapons to help Kyiv resist the expected attack. Reznikov said some of the hardware isn't going to arrive on time, but stated Ukraine was ready, and would be able to hold back the attack.But this German-made howitzer in the Donbas is already in the fight. It's staffed by two Ukrainian brothers who trained in Germany, and told Reuters that Russian infantry were creeping forward.Reconnaissance relayed coordinates, and the brothers fired at the targets.Between lobbing shells at invaders, they shoot texts to their worried parents, reassuring them both sons are alive and well.

  • Signature Bank Sued for 'Substantially Facilitating' FTX Comingling

    Signature "knew of and permitted the commingling of FTX customer funds within its proprietary, blockchain-based payments network, Signet," according to a court filing.

  • Harry Styles' dancers for his Grammys performance say his rotating set malfunctioned and forced them to 'troubleshoot' in real time

    Dancers have revealed "ridiculous technical difficulties" at the Grammys on Sunday, causing Harry Styles' live performance to seem "lethargic."

  • Idaho Satanists plan 'gender affirmation ritual' to protest ban on surgeries for children: 'I praise myself'

    The Satanic Temple plans to oppose a proposed Idaho bill that would prohibit sex-change surgery and drugs for minors by holding a ritual at the state Capitol.

  • Okemos High School hoax: What we know about false school shooting report

    Students were released from all Okemos School District buildings on Tuesday morning after a swatting incident.

  • 2 pilots walk away from Boeing 737 tanker crash in Australia

    Two pilots walked away with minor injuries after a Boeing 737 jet converted for firefighting crashed in Australia, officials said Tuesday. The twin-engine tanker owned by Canadian-based Coulson Aviation crashed in Fitzgerald River National Park in southern Western Australia state while fighting wildfires late Monday. Both pilots received only minor injuries even though the plane was engulfed in flames and smoke upon impact, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said.

  • Leaving Neverland director condemns forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic

    The truth of the matter is that despite the impact of the #MeToo movement, many predators are still celebrated in entertainment industry spaces. That’s true for artists currently working today (as evidenced by the multiple alleged abusers who graced Sunday night’s Grammys stage) and those since deceased, like the late Michael Jackson. Despite evidence of the King of Pop’s wrongdoing, including what’s laid out in the Leaving Neverland documentary, Jackson is still getting the biopic treatment in

  • Spy balloon likely sent extensive intelligence to China, experts say

    The Chinese spy balloon was likely able to send sensitive data to China before it was shot down by the U.S. military Saturday, foreign policy experts told Fox News Digital.