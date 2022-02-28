Zoom Declines After Projecting Sales That Miss Estimates

Joe Williams
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. projected sales for the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, ramping up pressure on the software vendor to show it can continue to grow beyond the pandemic boom. Shares declined about 4% in extended trading, after earlier dropping as much as 15%.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales will be about $1.07 billion in the period ending in April, the San Jose, California-based company said Monday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $1.1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the full year, Zoom anticipates revenue as high as $4.55 billion, which was also lower than Wall Street’s estimate of $4.75 billion.

“We are addressing a large opportunity as we expect customers will continue to transform how they work and engage with their customers,” Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan said in the statement. “We plan to build out our platform to further enrich the customer experience with new cloud-based technologies and expand our go-to-market motions.”

Zoom has struggled to maintain the massive growth it experienced during the pandemic when its video conferencing platform served as a critical tool to enable businesses to connect a disparate workforce, teachers to reach students and family members to stay in touch. As more employees return to work in their offices, investors have been skeptical about Zoom’s future growth potential, underscoring a decline of more than 75% in the stock price from an October 2020 high to Monday’s close of $132.60 in New York.

Notably, the company is adjusting some of the key metrics it reports to investors. It will no longer disclose on a quarterly basis the number of customers it has that have more than 10 employees, as well as that cohort’s trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate -- an indicator of how much additional money existing purchasers are spending. At the end of the most recent quarter, Zoom had 509,800 customers that fall within that threshold as of Jan. 31, less than the 572,303 that Wall Street expected, with an expansion rate of 129%, indicating current users are buying more services.

Instead, the company said it will begin to report the number of “enterprise” customers, defined as those users that buy through the direct sales team or through one of its partners, and the segment’s net dollar expansion rate. In the fourth quarter, Zoom had 191,000 enterprise customers. The net dollar expansion rate was 130%.

Zoom also launched a $1 billion stock repurchase plan that will run through February 2024 and appointed ServiceNow Inc. CEO Bill McDermott to the board. He will replace departing member and early investor Bart Swanson.

The company has expanded its suite of products in a bid to broaden its business and ease investors’ fears. Last week, Zoom unveiled a new cloud contact center product. The company also sells an Internet-enabled replacement for landline phones and technology to help organizations improve meetings that involve remote and in-office workers.

Despite the progress in expanding its product portfolio, Zoom continues to face stiff competition, namely from Microsoft Corp. Analysts, however, expect the market potential to be big enough for both companies to thrive.

“While Teams has improved its product substantially, Zoom remains the superior product and, more importantly, we believe there is room for both to succeed, especially given the large enterprise install base of legacy Webex,” RBC Capital Market analysts wrote in a research note published before Monday’s earnings.

Zoom said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue gained 21% to $1.07 billion and profit, excluding some items, was 87 cents a share. Analysts, on average, estimated sales of $1.05 billion and earnings of $1.07.

(Updates with customer metrics in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Zoom Stock Falls On Missed Guidance As Pandemic Fades

    ZM stock fell as fiscal 2023 guidance came in well below views. Fourth-quarter profit and revenue for Zoom stock topped estimates.

  • GoodRx stock tumbles 30% after Q4 miss

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. fell more than 30% in the extended session Monday after the health care company reported adjusted quarterly earnings below Wall Street expectations and sales also disappointed. The company said it lost $39.9 million, or 10 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $298.3 million, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, GoodRx earned 9 cents a share. Revenue rose 39% to $213.3 million, the company said. Analysts

  • Concerns about contracting COVID-19 fall as omicron fades: poll

    Concerns about contracting COVID-19 are fading among the public as the omicron wave declines. A new Associated Press-NORC poll finds just 24 percent of U.S. adults were extremely or very worried about themselves or a family member catching COVID-19, down from 36 percent in December and January. The results come as the country is shifting in many ways toward treating the virus less like a crisis and more like a problem to be managed. The...

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Costco, Gold, Raytheon in Focus

    The big box retailer will have an opportunity to build on recent gains after Thursday’s Q2 2022 earnings report.

  • Penny Stocks to Watch in March 2022

    Taseko Mines (TGB), Denison Mines (DNN), ARC Document Solutions (ARC), and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) are the penny stocks to watch in March 2022.

  • Lucid stock falls 12% after luxury EV maker slashes production outlook

    Lucid Group Inc. stock fell more than 12% late Monday after the luxury EV maker slashed its production outlook, citing "extraordinary" supply-chain and logistics problems, and quarterly losses ballooned to more than $1 billion.

  • EU to urgently link electricity grid with Ukraine's

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Energy ministers from European Union countries on Monday agreed to urgently link a European power system to Ukraine's grid, a move that would increase its independence from Russia following Moscow's invasion of the country. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has sharpened concerns of disruption to energy supplies and increased scrutiny of European Union countries' reliance on imported fossil fuels.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A and BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • Russian Metal Exports Slide as Sanctions Hit Commodity Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s industrial-metal exports are sinking as the country’s invasion of Ukraine prompts commodity buyers and financiers to pull back from its powerhouse producers, according to executives and analysts tracking trade flows.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cr

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Uber to Accelerate Sale of Yandex Taxi Joint Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is speeding up the sale of its stake in a taxi joint-venture with Russian internet search company Yandex NV.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’The ride-hailing gi

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Employee well-being is a ‘big movement in the corporate world’: Deepak Chopra

    Author and Wellness Guru Deepak Chopra joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss resources to help manage stress, the movement for corporate well-being, and how tech and AI can help people with mental health.

  • This key factor will determine if a bottom in the stock market has been reached and a rally can resume, quant trading firm says

    "If war, inflation and the Fed tip the US economy into a recession, then historical precedence points to more downside," SIG's Chris Murphy said.

  • JPMorgan Says Selling Stocks Now Carries Too Much Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- In the face of an increasingly chaotic geopolitical environment, equity investors should avoid panic selling and focus on the market fundamentals, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Adva

  • Workday stock jumps on earnings beat, strong subscription forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Workday shares jumping following a Q4 earnings beat.

  • HP Earnings Top Estimates on Strong PC Demand

    For the fiscal first quarter ended in January, HP (ticker: HPQ) had revenue of $17 billion, up 8.8% from a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street’s consensus forecast of $16.5 billion. HP CEO Enrique Lores told Barron’s that the company is showing good progress on its portfolio of growth businesses, including 20% growth in gaming PC revenue in the quarter, more than 40% growth in peripherals, and more than 20% growth in industrial graphics and 3-D printing.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Banks talking with government for clarity on sanctions -Dimon

    Major banks are talking with government officials to be clear on how sanctions against Russia should work, JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday. The conversations, Dimon said, are "so everyone understands the issues, not because they're for or against any particular thing," Dimon told Bloomberg TV. Teams of payment specialists and lawyers at major banks worked over the weekend on steps to implement sanctions being imposed by governments.