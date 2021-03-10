Zoom hearing adjourned after defendant found by police in the same place as witness

A virtual hearing for an alleged assault case in Michigan was adjourned after the defendant was found by police in the same place as the witness.

Video Transcript

- Your Honor, I have reason to believe that the defendant is in the same apartment as the complaining witness, right now. And I'm extremely scared for her safety.

- What's the address?

- It's my house.

- Mr. Harris, where are you?

- 703 East Lafayett, Your Honor .

- Who am I speaking with?

- Toby-- Your Honor, me and Mary both don't want the no contact. I ask that that be dropped. I'm sorry I lied to you. I knew the cops are outside. I don't know why I lied--

- Mr. Harris, my advice is don't say anything else, take the cigarette out of your mouth. The hearing is adjourned. It's the first time I ever had anybody sitting in the next room potentially intimidating a witness--

- I never attacked her--

- -- assault, rape, bodily harm. All right, don't say any more about it. Your bond is canceled. You're digging your hole-- you've hit bottom and you're continuing to dig.

