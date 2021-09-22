Zoom may face delay on key Five9 deal after DOJ review-analysts

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Zoom logo
Tiyashi Datta
·2 min read

By Tiyashi Datta

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc's proposed $15 billion deal for cloud-based call center operator Five9 Inc may be delayed by a U.S. Justice Department-led committee review but is unlikely to be scrapped, analysts said on Wednesday.

The committee is reviewing the deal to see if it "poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests", according to a letter filed with U.S. regulators.

Zoom agreed in July to buy Five9, its biggest deal yet, to diversify from its core video conferencing services that helped power its meteoric growth at the start of the pandemic. Competition has also intensified from Cisco, Microsoft's Teams and Salesforce's Slack.

Zoom's shares tumbled last month after the company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand, with some industry experts also questioning its future plans as people returned to office.

Analysts do not expect the government to block the deal, however, Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan said it could imperil the expected closure in the first half of next year.

"We retain ardent conviction that the Zoom Five9 transaction makes strategic sense in fostering the development of a full stack collaboration platform," Harrigan said.

This is the latest hurdle for the proposed deal. Less than a week ago, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Five9 shareholders to vote against deal, citing growth concerns.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff pointed to U.S. President Joe Biden administration's heightened scrutiny of mega deals.

"Given the (Biden) administration's stated policy of providing a higher bar of scrutiny toward business combinations, I think there is a non-trivial chance this transaction is in jeopardy," Romanoff said, even as he declined to predict the fate of the deal.

A Zoom spokesperson said the company has "made filings with the various applicable regulatory agencies, and these approval processes are proceeding as expected."

"We continue to anticipate receiving the required regulatory approvals to close the transaction in the first half of 2022."

Last year, U.S. prosecutors charged a former China-based Zoom executive with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown at the request of the Chinese government.

"Zoom has dealt with scrutiny towards its China ties in 2019 and 2020 and that scrutiny may have been included in their expectation that the deal would not close until the 1st half of 2022," said Joe McCormack, senior analyst at Third Bridge.

Zoom's shares edged lower to $278.01, while Five9's stock was down 0.4% at $169.43.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia capital unveils monument marking end of slavery after removing Confederate statue

    Two weeks after Richmond, Virginia, removed a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that had prompted protests over racial injustice, the city unveiled a new monument on Wednesday commemorating the end of slavery. The Emancipation and Freedom Monument, designed by Oregon sculptor Thomas Jay Warren, comprises two 12-foot bronze statues depicting a man and a woman carrying an infant, newly freed from slavery. "The enslaved built this city with their hands," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at a ceremony to mark the occasion.

  • What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as stocks across all sectors fall on COVID-19 concerns and China weakness. Investors also await the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday. Palantir traded higher on abnormally high volume over the last week amid increasing retail investor interest in the stock. The stock is up more than 5% over a 5-day period and more than 10% over a 1-month period. The average session vo

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger holdings even as the market took a hit on Monday.

  • My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stocks are falling in September after seven straight months of gains. Don't panic. Start shopping.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

    Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Big Data Revolution

    The world has entered a new age where everyone and everything with a digital presence generates data. Technology is helping companies use it to deliver products and services that make life more convenient, and that's becoming increasingly valuable.

  • DraftKings Wants to Buy Entain in $22 Billion Deal. It Faces an MGM Problem.

    U.K. sports betting and gambling giant Entain confirmed it has received a takeover approach from DraftKings, valuing the company at $22 billion.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

    Here's a rundown of three such names that also happen to be components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). While shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) participated in the initial rebound rally in March of last year, it dropped out of the effort by April and has been a laggard ever since. In fact, Merck's stock is a mere 14% above its March-2020 low, and down 17% from its pre-pandemic peak.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Did Sundial Growers Break Critical Support?

    Holders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) need to watch the critical 70-cent level. This level has been support for the stock, but now it may be breaking. If it does, it may be the beginning of a new downtrend. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s 70 cents. At support levels, there is more demand for shares than there is supply. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them. Sometimes stocks rally off o

  • These 3 Top Stocks Have Been Halved, and It Makes No Sense

    The widely followed S&P 500, which is used as a barometer of the stock market's health, has doubled in value since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020. First up is fast-paced programmatic ad-tech company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), which has nearly lost two-thirds of its value since hitting its 52-week high. PubMatic operates a cloud-based, sell-side, programmatic ad platform.

  • ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

    ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, puts the company's future squarely in shale after exiting Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields. The strategy depends on a world thirsty for cheap oil and Conoco's ability to extract it with less carbon emissions.

  • WarnerMedia Is Undervalued With a Multiple Like a ‘Cable Network Asset,’ AT&T Chief Says

    AT&T CEO John Stankey said the decision to spin off WarnerMedia — and merge it with Discovery — came down to his belief that investors have undervalued the media division under the telco’s ownership. About WarnerMedia, he said, “It’s trading right now like a cable network asset,” speaking Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference. […]

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.