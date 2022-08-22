Zoom’s Post-Pandemic Slowdown Keeps Stock in Check

Subrat Patnaik
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The days of virtual happy hours are long past now that most of the world has moved on from Covid-19 lockdowns. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is still paying the price in its income statement and in the stock market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Analysts predict the video-conferencing company, which went public in 2019, will report its smallest-ever increase in quarterly revenue late Monday. And Zoom’s shares have missed the big rally in technology stocks since mid-June, dropping 7.8% versus a 17% surge for the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Zoom’s sales exploded during the pandemic as individuals and businesses flocked to video conferencing. Many consumers, though, stuck to the company’s free service, and many businesses that were willing to pay for the offering had, and still have, other options, such as Microsoft Corp.’s Teams. While Zoom is profitable, expectations for its sales growth may still be too high.

“Even if the company guided to more profitability in a more macro constrained environment, a more conservative top-line outlook could cause the name to trade off in the near term,” Meta Marshall, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a research note.

Investors are on edge about the second-quarter earnings. The options market implies they expect a 13% move in either direction for the stock after the report, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Since going public in 2019, the company has beaten revenue and profit estimates every single quarter, but its shares have fallen after six out of the last seven reports, as investors look to see how Zoom will fare in a slower-growth, post-pandemic environment.

Analysts predict that sales increased 9% in the second quarter, down from 12% in the first. For this year and the next two, they estimate 11% to 13% growth, a far cry from the 300%-plus annual surge during the peak of the pandemic.

Now that the hyper-growth days are over, Zoom is looking to gain market share among business clients, pitting itself directly against technology giant Microsoft and to a lesser extent Cisco Systems Inc.’s Webex and Salesforce Inc.’s Slack.

Enterprise is “not easy business to win, when you think about Microsoft’s ability to package Teams into an Office 365 sale,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Butler said.

“Zoom has shifted its focus to the enterprise segment for growth, where I don’t think their strong brand name will help them as much as it did in the consumer online market,” Butler said.

Analysts are split on the stock, with 14 recommending investors buy and 15 at hold. Citigroup Inc.’s Tyler Radke last week became the lone analyst to rate the stock a sell.

He sees more competition from Microsoft Teams and also expects smaller mom-and-pop businesses to cut back on less critical expenditures as inflation squeezes their budgets.

“There’s so much competition here now,” said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary trader at Bright Trading. Everyone’s asking, “the earnings are OK here at Zoom, but are they sustainable?”

Tech Chart of the Day

Amazon.com Inc. is closing in on Alphabet Inc.’s market capitalization. The e-commerce giant slipped behind Google’s owner in July last year and now ranks fourth in size, behind Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet. The weakening of the digital advertising industry has weighed on Alphabet -- the largest online-ad company -- at the same time as consumer-related stocks such as Amazon have led the market’s rebound from the low in June.

Top Tech Stories

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc., Amazon.com Inc., CVS Health Corp.and Option Care Health Inc. are vying to acquire Signify Health Inc., a provider of technology and services for home health, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

  • Cineworld Group Plc, the world’s second-largest cinema operator, is considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the US as it seeks to cut its $5 billion debt pile.

  • Pinduoduo Inc., one of China’s biggest e-commerce operators, is preparing to enter the North American market in its first cross-border expansion, according to people familiar with its plans.

  • Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a year-long rout.

  • Vodafone Group Plc has agreed to sell its Hungarian unit in a deal valued at 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt as part of the British telecommunications company’s plan to simplify its sprawling business.

  • The billionaire founder of Paytm emerged unscathed in a crucial test of investor confidence, with a forceful majority of shareholders voting to keep him at the helm of the fintech pioneer that made one of the worst market debuts in Indian history.

  • Tesla Inc. will start charging $15,000 for the driver-assistance features it calls Full Self-Driving, raising the price of the controversial product for the second time this year. The current $12,000 price will be honored for orders made before Sept. 5.

(Updates headline and stock move in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple staff rebel against order to go back to the office

    Apple staff are rebelling against an order to return to the office by arguing they can do “exceptional work” remotely.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch: Private Valuations Fall Amid Bear Market

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • 10 Inverse Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 inverse Jim Cramer stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more inverse Jim Cramer stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Inverse Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Today. Jim Cramer is a former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on CNBC […]

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeThe number of Alibaba sh

  • Is Zoom A Buy Or Sell As Microsoft Battle Intensifies In Business Market?

    The pandemic-driven growth of Zoom Video is long over. Corporate clients could boost Zoom stock but Microsoft looms.

  • Amazon and UnitedHealth Are Fighting Over a Healthcare Company You’ve Never Heard Of

    The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon.com, UnitedHealth, Option Care Health, and CVS are bidding for home-health-services provider Signify Health.

  • Tesla Raising Price of Driver-Assistance System to $15,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will start charging $15,000 for the driver-assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving, raising the price of the controversial product for the second time this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go Bro

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell With Earnings Ahead?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Alphabet, Amazon.com, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery

    Netflix, Alphabet, Amazon.com, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • Amazon Among Bidders for Signify Health

    The home-health-services provider is for sale in an auction that could value the company at more than $8 billion.

  • Smart Ways to Get Better Returns on Investment

    Beating the market by getting a better return on your investments than the overall market is difficult. However, some investors and investment companies make it their business to beat the market over time. Market-beating investors follow a variety of strategies. … Continue reading → The post How to Beat the Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Cinctive Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Cinctive Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the fund’s investment philosophy and performance, go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Cinctive Capital Management. Rich Schimel and Lawrence Sapanski founded Cinctive Capital Management in 2019 and the hedge fund’s assets […]

  • High-frequency trading firms can easily get to 64% accuracy in predicting direction of the next trade, Princeton study finds

    To anyone paying attention, or just reading the latest musings from Michael Lewis, the one consistent way to make money in the stock market is to do so at an incredibly high-frequency.

  • China’s Pinduoduo to Enter US Market in First International Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinduoduo Inc., one of China’s biggest e-commerce operators, is preparing to enter the North American market in its first cross-border expansion, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortgage Lenders Are Start

  • Apply Buy-on-the-Dip Strategy in the Near Term: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five U.S. corporate giants currently trading at a deep discount to their 52-week highs. These are: TSLA, FTNT, ABNB, ORCL and SLB.

  • Cineworld heads to US bankruptcy filing as debt woes mount

    UK insolvency now possible -- company declines comment

  • Cineworld theater chain confirms it's considering bankruptcy

    Cineworld Group PLC, one of the world's largest movie theater chains, said Monday that it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and similar actions elsewhere. The British company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States and operates in 10 countries, said bankruptcy is one option it is weighing to help preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. Cineworld said it's holding talks with major stakeholders such as lenders.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Owns Little Stock in Berkshire Hathaway

    Owning the stock is key to the culture at the conglomerate, but Greg Abel, who heads its noninsurance operations, appears not to have bought into that.

  • Citi Fined £13 Million Over Struggles to Monitor UK Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksIn 2017, after Citigroup Inc. had paid billions of dollars in fines for rigging interest rates, manipulating currency markets and selling shoddy mortgage bonds, the Wa