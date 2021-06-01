Zoom revenue surges 191%, even as COVID-19 eases grip

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read

Zoom (ZM) reported its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line with revenue soaring 191% year-over-year.

The video conferencing company saw stratospheric growth during the pandemic, and investors are closely watching its performance in the coming quarters as the pandemic wanes and people begin meeting more in person.

Here are the most important numbers from the report compared with what analysts were expecting as compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Revenue: $956 million versus $910.2 million expected

  • Earnings per share: $1.32 versus $0.99 expected

The company's stock was down about 3% after the announcement. There are signs that growth is beginning to slow for the company, with Q4 year-over-year growth coming in at 369%, far higher than Q1.

"We kicked off the fiscal year with a very strong first quarter, posting 191% total year-over-year revenue growth combined with strong profitability and cash flow," CEO Eric Yuan said in a statement. "Our steadfast commitment to empowering customers to work and learn from anywhere with our expansive, innovative, and frictionless video communications platform continued to drive our results."

Zoom was emblematic of the way our lives changed during the pandemic, as people turned to video chat to stay in touch for everything from virtual happy hours to birthdays and weddings. Zooming became a frequent activity for people looking to, at least temporarily, feel as though they weren’t trapped indoors.

While consumer revenue certainly benefited Zoom, it’s the companies that have more than 10 employees and those that pay more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months that are worth looking at, as they serve as the firm’s main revenue sources.

With cities and states in the U.S. reopening as more of the population is vaccinated, and countries around the world starting to open up to travelers, the level of growth Zoom has experienced will be on the minds of many investors.

It’s difficult to frame Q1 2022 against Q1 2021, since the pandemic didn’t kick into high gear, at least in the U.S., until March 2020. But Zoom’s Q2 2022 guidance could offer a look at how well the company expects to perform going forward versus the early portion of the pandemic.

In its report, Zoom said it expects to see Q2 revenue between $985 million and $999 million, beating analysts' expectations of $941 million. Earnings per share are all expected to come in higher than expectations of $0.94, at $1.14 to $1.15.

It’s going to be difficult to top the kind of growth Zoom saw throughout 2020. Revenue in fiscal Q3 2021, for instance, jumped an incredible 367% year-over-year. Investors and analysts will also be looking at churn, or the number of subscribers who have left Zoom in the last few weeks of the quarter as vaccines became more readily available.

Zoom has been particularly sensitive to pandemic news, with the company’s stock falling from $500.11 on Nov. 6 2020 to $376.01 Nov. 10 when Pfizer and BioNtech announced that their vaccine was more than 90% effective.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Raptors Superfan describes the story behind his Hall of Fame induction

    A Raptor’s season ticket holder since the franchise's inception in 1995, Bhatia recently became the first fan inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during the Class of 2020 inductions on May 15.

  • What to expect from Zoom Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman preview Zoom’s latest earnings report.

  • Does Biden's first summer as president mean a summer stock market rally?

    Historical data compiled by Bank of America shows the stock market may rally this summer as Joe Biden enjoys his first term as president.

  • Investors walking away from tech could be making the ‘mistake of a lifetime’: Expert

    Keith Fitz-Gerald, Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the travel boom over Memorial Day weekend, outlook on tech stocks, the cryptocurrency market, and inflation concerns.

  • Zoom Video stock slips after earnings beat, outlook hike

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares slipped in the extended session Tuesday even after the videoconferencing company raised its outlook for the year and topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter.

  • Can Zoom Continue its Boom? Post-COVID Headwinds Await

    Over one year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, one company seemed to emerge immediately from the darkness and was soon catapulted onto nearly everyone’s computer screens. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) became a household name almost instantaneously in Q2 FY2020, but now, with the pandemic subsiding in developed countries, can the video conferencing application continue to woo its investors? Matthew Niknam of Deutsche Bank published a report in anticipation of Zoom’s earnings release, which is expected after market hours on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Niknam concluded on a Hold rating and a price target of $360 which reflects upside potential of 8.59% from Friday’s closing share price of $331.53. (See ZM stock analysis on TipRanks) Niknam explained that after the phenomenal growth Zoom experienced year-over-year, the company must adapt to the post-COVID world. The anniversary for many businesses’ one-year subscriptions will be approaching their renewal cycle point. As restrictions from forced pandemic-led lockdowns continue to ease, some businesses will maintain a hybrid work-from-home schedule structure, and others may not. Niknam was confident that larger businesses will stick with the conferencing software packages, and Zoom must capitalize on them by increasing upmarket engagement. The publicly-traded company has recently announced Zoom Events, wherein the platform will be providing the capability to host large-scale conferences for businesses. Niknam was also enthusiastic about the upscaling of Zoom’s international business, as that market comprised 31% of total revenue in FY21. Furthermore, Niknam wrote that the introduction of Zoom Phone could have significant upsell growth opportunities, particularly in regards to small to medium-sized businesses. However, he did note that Zoom currently has “one of the biggest bear narratives on shares,” as the stock has been trading at about 21x its enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales), albeit lower than its one-year average EV/Sales multiple of 29x. Niknam wrote that Zoom’s FY22 guidance contains a “higher degree of caution,” and that the number of users leaving Zoom’s platform as a result of the end of the pandemic can and will cause a notable amount of decelerating growth. On TipRanks, Zoom has a Hold average analyst consensus rating based on 6 Buys, 11 Holds, and 2 Sells. The stock has an average analyst price target of $410.69, reflecting approximately 24% upside potential over the next 12 months. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed with technology shares under pressure

    U.S. stocks turned mixed intraday on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as technology stocks lost steam.

  • BofA, Goldman Boost Brazil Growth Bets After Solid First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Analysts from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. see Brazil’s economy growing faster this year after a better-than-expected first quarter that was driven by investment and booming agriculture.Goldman increased its growth forecast for Latin America’s largest economy to 5.5% from 4.6%, while BofA raised its projections to 5.2% from 3.4% after Tuesday’s data release by the

  • Better Buy: Zoom Video Communications vs. Microsoft

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were both well-insulated from the pandemic. Zoom's brand became synonymous with video conference calls as more people stayed at home, worked remotely, and took online classes. Microsoft's cloud, gaming, and Surface businesses benefited from stay-at-home trends, and offset the temporary disruptions of its enterprise-facing software businesses.

  • Cyber hack hits major meat supplier

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the recent cyber attack on JBS Food Processing, the implications of this cyber attack and what it could mean for meat prices down the road.

  • Nvidia Sees Its Composite Rating Rise To 97

    Nvidia saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 97 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. The new rating shows the stock is outpacing 97% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria.

  • COVID restrictions lifted across much of the country

    While the pandemic still isn't over, health experts say the vaccines are allowing Americans to inch closer towards pre-pandemic normal life.

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Ted Cruz blasted for opportunism for visiting homes in Israel after fleeing his own state during storm

    ‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament