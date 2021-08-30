Zoom to report fiscal Q2 2022 earnings, as analysts focus on slowing growth

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read

Zoom (ZM) is set to report its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings after the bell on Monday, and investors and analysts will focus on the video conferencing company’s growth projections as more employees re-enter the physical workplace.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from Zoom in the quarter, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared with how it performed in Q2 2021.

  • Revenue: $990 million expected versus $663 million in Q2 2021.

  • Earnings per share: $1.16 expected versus $0.92 in Q2 2021.

Zoom has been the epitome of coronavirus growth stocks. The company’s video communication software served as a lifeline for students learning remotely and businesses trying to stay in touch with customers and employees amid a global pandemic. It also provided everyday people around the world with the means to see family and friends, earning it the distinction of Yahoo Finance’s Company of the Year in 2020.

User growth exploded for Zoom throughout the pandemic, with the number of customers with 10 or more employees skyrocketing 458% from 66,300 in fiscal Q2 2020 to 370,200 during the company’s fiscal Q2 2021. Customers paying more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months shot up 112% from 466 in fiscal Q2 2020 to 988 in fiscal Q2 2021.

But the company is entering a time of tough comparisons to its performance last year when so many businesses were looking for ways to quickly build out their video chat capabilities.

For Q2 2022, analysts expect to see customers with more than 10 employees increase by 37% to 509,315. Still, the number of customers paying more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 123% in the quarter. That said, analysts predict a uniform slowdown in growth in Q3 2022.

To offset that, Zoom has invested heavily in building out its communications offerings. In July, the company purchased Five9, a cloud customer contact center that will allow Zoom to provide video customer service capabilities to its customers and clients. The company also recently announced Zoom app integrations that allow you to access third-party apps from within Zoom including Dropbox Spaces, Dot Collector, SurveyMonkey Enterprise, and Wellness That Works by WW.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should Investors Load Up on Zoom Stock Before Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    The June quarter earnings season is almost over but there are still some highly anticipated quarterly reports to look forward to. After today’s close, Zoom (ZM) will report its F2Q22 results. The video conferencing platform faces some daunting comps this time around. Recall, at this point a year ago, Zoom was one of the stock market’s main beneficiaries of the global lockdowns, when it transformed itself from a niche product to one used by all swathes of the population, and this will be the firs

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • China Game Stocks in U.S. Fall on Beijing’s Latest Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming stocks listed in the U.S. are under pressure once again after regulators in Beijing cut back the amount of time children can play online each week to just three hours.American depositary receipts of gaming giant NetEase Inc. plunged as much as 8.8% Monday, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- which gets about a third of its revenue from video games -- dropped 1.4%. Other gaming-related stocks were also lower with Bilibili Inc. losing 1.2% and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Indian rupee hits 2-1/2-month high as risk assets rally

    The Indian rupee rose to its strongest in two-and-a-half months on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments sparked bets of a slower reduction in monetary stimulus. The dollar loitered around multi-week lows in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, as traders' focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • Are Pot Stocks This Cheap? This Cannabis Company Just Announced a Share Repurchase Program.

    Most cannabis companies are using all their cash (and then some) on growth initiatives, but this pot company thinks its stock is so cheap it's going to repurchase shares, too.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Rivian's IPO is worth watching

    Rivian, the well-financed electric vehicle startup about to start delivering its pickup truck, says it has filed plans to go public with securities regulators.The big picture: The company is quite well-capitalized. Rivian's financial backers include Ford, Amazon and BlackRock.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rivian's recent $2.5 billion funding round brings the total amount raised above $10 billion.It's also breaking from the pack of EV startups going pu

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    Advisors looking for growth opportunities for client portfolios may want to give small-caps a careful look. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500.

  • 3 Reasons Why Buffett Keeps Increasing the Stake in The Kroger Co.'s (NYSE:KR)

    After slumping over 50% since the peak back in 2015, The Kroeger Co.(NYSE: KR) recently made a new all-time high. It was certainly a long way of recovery, although the 2020 decline took much shorter than for most of the market. In the wake of the latest news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) boosting the stake in the stock, we will examine 3 possible ways why it possibly caught Warren Buffett's interest.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Choosing great companies to own for the long-term involves looking at the trends that they can capitalize on, as well as the growth catalysts that fuel rising revenue and market share. As the financial and economic landscape changes, one trend seems clear: More and more people are hopping online to shop, set up businesses, work, and communicate. Businesses that can ride this wave are destined to do well, and investors in these businesses can also benefit alongside them.

  • Here is why Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings and Free Cash Flows Don't Match

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently released a strong earnings report, and the market responded by raising the share price. However, we think that shareholders should be aware of some other factors beyond the profit numbers.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Peels Off $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. continued to slide on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The Austin,