Zoom reaches settlement in class-action lawsuit over 'Zoombombings': Do you have money coming?

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Remember the mad scramble to lock down all the Zoom videoconferences and remote classes with passwords to keep random miscreants from popping in uninvited?

Well, Zoom reached an agreement in a class-action lawsuit over how it handled user data and reports of "Zoombombings."

According to documents detailing the proposed settlement filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, Zoom will pay $85 million to go toward a fund for participants in the class-action suit.

As part of the proposed settlement, Zoom will agree to changes "designed to improve meeting security, bolster privacy disclosures, and safeguard consumer data," reads an excerpt from the documents.

Zoombombing settlement: Who gets the money?

If you used Zoom over the past five years – meaning even before the pandemic made us all into Zoom users – you may be able to claim a piece of the settlement.

The class-action settlement applies to all Zoom users who accessed Zoom from March 30, 2016, to the date of the settlement, which awaits approval from Judge Lucy Koh.

If you had a paid account, you will get 15% of the money you paid for your subscription or $25, whichever is higher. If you used the free version, without a Zoom subscription, you may make a claim for $15.

Zoom users had trouble with intruders trespassing on videoconferences.
Zoom users had trouble with intruders trespassing on videoconferences.

Social media: YouTuber dies after falling off Italian mountain while filming video, reports say

Robot police dogs?Robotic police 'dogs' have privacy watchdogs worried

The class-action lawsuit stems from claims of how well Zoom protected the security and privacy for users of its platform, which surged in popularity as more Americans worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the suit, Zoom was accused of improperly sharing user data without permission through third-party integrations with companies including Facebook and Google.

The complaint cites "Zoombombings," incidents in which random uninvited people disrupted a Zoom meeting. In one example of a "Zoombombing," a California church's Bible study meeting was ambushed with pornographic images.

In July 2020, Zoom rolled out several privacy updates including stronger encryption and adjusted settings to require users to have a passcode or link to enter a meeting by default.

"The sudden and increased demand on our systems was unlike anything most companies have ever experienced," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post published last year.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, Zoom said it is proud of the advances made on its platform and looks forward to more innovations with privacy and security in mind.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zoom reaches settlements in 'Zoombombings' class-action lawsuit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Become the ultimate content creator with these on-sale gadgets from Best Buy

    Get a brand-new vlogging camera for $100 off!

  • Zoom settles US class action privacy lawsuit for $86m

    The video conferencing firm denies wrongdoing, but has agreed to boost security measures.

  • Julio Jones denies allegations of fraud, money laundering

    Titans receiver Julio Jones denies accusations of fraud and money laundering, which a lawsuit filed by California-based company alleges. “For me, my legal team is going to handle that,” Jones said Saturday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “That’s not the case, but that’s just for them [the legal team] to handle that.” Genetixs filed suit [more]

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • Amazon delivery companies are telling their drivers to ignore jammed doors, damaged seatbelts, and broken mirrors, CNBC reports

    Amazon's delivery service partners are telling their drivers not to skip vehicle safety inspections so they don't lose out on deliveries.

  • Climate crisis has cost Colorado billions – now it wants oil firms to pick up the bill

    ExxonMobil and Suncor face lawsuits in the western state but big oil’s apologists say the US consumer is to blame for emissions Burned buses at the Colorado Mountain Ranch in the historic town of Gold Hill in the Fourmile Canyon fire area in Boulder, Colorado, attest to the effects of a devastating wildfire, Photograph: Craig F Walker/Denver Post/Getty Images More than a decade after the Fourmile Canyon blaze drove even the firefighters out of Gold Hill, blackened hillsides and scorched trees at

  • Retiring in the Next 5 Years? Make These Five Decisions Now

    These five moves could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra income over the course of your retirement.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Everything That Has Happened Since The Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Was Filed

    The ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard has made public some truly terrible and horrendous behavior that occurred across multiple studios and offices. Many women were allegedly sexually harassed, assaulted, and psychologically traumatized while the folks in power at the companies involved seemingly did little to stop or limit this behavior.

  • Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs

    Although most people are likely looking forward to the day when they can retire and take it easy, plenty of others are looking hard for ways to take it easy even before they retire. With the right...

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • 40% of Americans Fear Retirement More Than Death — Here’s Why

    Although (almost) no one wants to work forever, not everyone looks forward to retirement -- in fact, some people dread it. A recent survey conducted by Zety found that 40% of Americans actually fear...

  • Oil slumps 4% on concerns over demand and OPEC supply boost

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled about 4% on Monday as weak economic data from China and the United States, the world's top oil consumers, and higher crude output from OPEC producers stoked fears of weakness in oil demand and oversupply. Brent crude oil futures slid by $2.65, or 3.5%, to $72.76 a barrel by 11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped fell $2.91, or 3.9%, to $71.04.

  • China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S.

    China's securities regulator said on Sunday it will seek closer cooperation with its U.S. counterpart and will support overseas listings, after U.S. regulators tightened disclosure for Chinese companies and voiced concern about Beijing's regulatory actions. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that it had taken note of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new requirements for disclosure regarding Chinese companies' listings and that the two sides should "uphold the spirit of mutual respect" and "strengthen communications on regulating China-related stocks."

  • Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit and Disney Brand ‘Carnage': Is CEO Bob Chapek to Blame?

    As Hollywood grapples with the bombshell lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson against Disney last Thursday, entertainment executives, agents and producers are split on what kind of fallout Disney will face and whether CEO Bob Chapek is to blame for the “carnage” to the company’s standing in Hollywood’s talent community. Multiple insiders who spoke to TheWrap said they were surprised that the contract dispute was allowed to burst into public view at all. And while the industry may be facing a wate

  • How to get condo board members the professional help they need

    I know a lot of condominium association board members, and it’s always struck me that they have one of the worst jobs in South Florida.

  • Why There Are Plenty of Jobs and Still Unemployment

    The explanation is elusive. What is clear is that, if the situation persists, the central bank won’t change its stimulus campaign.

  • Time's Up accuses Disney of making a 'gendered attack' on Scarlett Johansson with its 'Black Widow' lawsuit response

    Johansson's lawsuit claims that Disney violated her contract when it released "Black Widow" on Disney+ and in movie theaters.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.