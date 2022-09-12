Zoom renames chat product, adds features in push to compete with Teams, Slack

The Zoom Video Communications logo is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday it has renamed its chat product and added some features, including third party integration, as it looks to compete with rivals including Microsoft's Teams and Slack.

Zoom's app, now known as Zoom Team Chat, will also include features such as the ability to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat, schedule a meeting from chat or channel. The featured will be released by the end of the month.

Zoom was a little-known company when the pandemic hit in early 2020, but posted triple-digit revenue growth at the peak of the crisis as people stuck at home took to video-conferencing to communicate.

The company, which competes with WeChat Work, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Slack, faces an uphill task of onboarding high-paying clients to sustain its growth at a time when several firms are shifting to hybrid work.

Last month, Zoom cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts as demand cools off from pandemic highs.

Shares of the pandemic darling was up 1% to $83.43. The stocks is down 55% in the year up to Friday close.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; editing by Ankur Banerjee)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. DOJ short-selling probe looks at trading in Amazon, Microsoft, JPM - Bloomberg News

    The DOJ sent subpoenas over the past few months seeking details on transactions in several blue-chip stocks, according to the report that cited people familiar with the matter. The DOJ last year also issued subpoenas to dozens of firms, including Citron Research and Muddy Waters Research LLC, as it probes potentially manipulative trading around negative reports on listed companies published by some of their investors.

  • Is Viatris Stock a Buy Now?

    Pharmaceutical businesses spend billions of dollars developing medicines that they then protect with a fortress of intellectual property (IP) safeguards to make sure that competitors can't benefit from their work. But if you're not looking for dividend payments, it's hard to see how it would outperform the market, since it isn't engaged in a high-growth niche, nor is it planning to make significant innovations that would give it an edge over the competition.

  • Tech Companies Aren’t the Only Firms Cutting Staff. Goldman Is Preparing Layoffs Too.

    Goldman Sachs is putting together a plan to lay off employees, according to reports, becoming one of the first major U.S. big banks to cut workers. Goldman Sachs (ticker: GS) declined to comment to Barron’s on the reports. Technology companies were the first to begin laying off employees over the last several months.

  • Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come soon

    Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume manufacturing site that is going to be announced in the coming weeks,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. Once operational, U.S. plants will account for 40% of Micron’s DRAM production volume globally, up from 10% today, Mehrotra said.

  • Cannabis to remain banned by World Anti-Doping Agency

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss a report that the World Anti-Doping Agency will keep cannabis on its list of prohibited substances.

  • Ethereum merge: There’s not ‘much that could go wrong,’ expert says

    Katie Talati, head of research at Arca, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain the ethereum merge and what it will accomplish, potential challenges, and the outlook for crypto.

  • 15 Stocks Billionaire Investors Agree It's Smart To Buy Now

    Big investors are famous for breaking rank from the S&P 500 crowd. So when you see a few agreeing on a stock, it's worth paying attention.

  • 37 iPhone Hacks That'll Make Your Life Wayyy Easier

    Pretending I'm too cool to need these, but they're actually suuuper helpful.View Entire Post ›

  • Apple to allow iPhone users to delete and edit text messages

    Apple is to allow iPhone users to unsend and edit embarrassing or typo-filled texts sent within its Messages app.

  • iOS 16 lands today with these five new security and privacy features

    Apple's long-awaited iOS 16 update for iPhones lands Monday with new security and privacy features, aimed at preventing spyware, protecting users against domestic and spousal abuse, and replacing passwords that let hackers break into your online accounts. A new security feature, Lockdown Mode temporarily switches off certain core features of your iPhone that are frequently abused by spyware makers to break through an iPhone's security defenses. Lockdown Mode blocks certain iOS features, which are sometimes abused by spyware, from working.

  • Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison spectacular in Pac-12 opener as No. 10 USC downs Stanford on The Farm

    No. 10 USC football defeats Stanford by a final score of 41-28 on Saturday, Sept. 10 on The Farm. The Trojans improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play, while the Cardinal falls to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Washington’s offense shines with over 600 yards in 52-6 rout over Portland State

    Washington football defeats Portland State by a final score of 52-6 on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 2-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Jake Dickert after Washington State's upset win at No. 19 Wisconsin: 'We're proud of who we are'

    Washington State head coach Jake Dickert follows-up with Pac-12 Networks after WSU's 17-14 win at No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Pitt Ticket App Goes Down Before Start Of Game

    Pitt Ticket App Goes Down Before Start Of Game

  • Recent uptick might appease Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) institutional owners after losing 17% over the past year

    If you want to know who really controls Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTWO ), then you'll have to look...