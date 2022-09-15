Zoom Says It Has Fixed Service After Widespread Outage

Brody Ford
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. said it restored its service after an outage hit at least tens of thousands of users Thursday morning, hobbling a communication system that’s become an essential business tool in the pandemic era.

“Everything should be working properly now,” the company said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Complaints about the service spiked Thursday morning, according to Downdetector, an outage tracking service, with over 40,000 reports as of 10:59 a.m. in New York. The videoconferencing company’s status site had said that Zoom meetings were undergoing a “major outage,” though they were upgraded to “operational” later in the morning.

The disruption underscored the importance of Zoom at a time when many corporate employees still work remotely. But the company has struggled with a slowdown in demand during the past year, partly because more users are headed back to the office. The shares are down more than 70% over the past 12 months.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

