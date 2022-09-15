Zoom Says It Has Fixed Service After Widespread Outage
(Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. said it restored its service after an outage hit at least tens of thousands of users Thursday morning, hobbling a communication system that’s become an essential business tool in the pandemic era.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Adobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources Say
Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield Rout
Ethereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ Upgrade
Ray Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%
NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump Case
“Everything should be working properly now,” the company said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We are continuing to monitor the situation.”
Complaints about the service spiked Thursday morning, according to Downdetector, an outage tracking service, with over 40,000 reports as of 10:59 a.m. in New York. The videoconferencing company’s status site had said that Zoom meetings were undergoing a “major outage,” though they were upgraded to “operational” later in the morning.
The disruption underscored the importance of Zoom at a time when many corporate employees still work remotely. But the company has struggled with a slowdown in demand during the past year, partly because more users are headed back to the office. The shares are down more than 70% over the past 12 months.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Ethereum Merge Ups the Stakes—and Reshapes the Crypto Universe
Chinese Manufacturers Get Around US Tariffs With Some Help From Mexico
It’s White-Collar Jobs That Are at Risk in the Next Recession
A Dubious Truck, a Whistleblower Army, and Inept Spies: Inside the Very Weird Nikola Saga
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.