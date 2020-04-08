Zoom Under Investigation for Alleged Deceptive Security and Privacy Practices

Schubert Law Firm Investigating Potential Class Action Against Zoom for Its Allegedly Illegal Practices Concerning Encryption, User Data, and Video Recordings

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe today launched an investigation into Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) for its allegedly abusive privacy and security practices, including its troubling and potentially illegal practices concerning encryption, user data, and video recordings. In recent weeks, Zoom has come under fire for its privacy practices and is already facing three class actions over the issues.

Among the many privacy and security issues facing the company, Zoom allegedly failed to "end-to-end" encrypt its group video conferencing (despite claiming that it did), turned over sensitive user data to Facebook in violation of its privacy policy, and failed to safeguard its users' video recordings (allowing thousands of private videos to be viewed online).

Zoom Allegedly Misled Its Users About Encryption of Group Videos

On its apps, website, and security white papers, Zoom claims that its video conferences are "end-to-end" encrypted. However, as The Intercept recently reported, "despite this misleading marketing, the service does not actually support end-to-end encryption for video and audio content, at least as the term is commonly understood." Indeed, a Zoom spokesperson admitted that "it is not possible to enable E2E encryption for Zoom video meetings." As a result, "Zoom has the technical ability to spy on private video meetings."

Zoom Allegedly Provided User Data to Facebook in Violation of Its Privacy Policy

Unbeknownst to its users, Motherboard recently revealed that Zoom notifies Facebook when users open its app and provides details on users' devices and behaviors, including the time zone and city from which they're connecting, the phone carrier they use, and a unique advertising identifier, which companies can use to track users and target them with advertisements. Nowhere did Zoom disclose this policy to it users, and its privacy policy fails to explicitly mention anything about sending data to Facebook, even for users who don't have a Facebook account at all.

Zoom Allegedly Allowed Private Videos to Be Exposed on the Open Web

As the Washington Post recently reported, thousands of personal Zoom video recordings are exposed on the open web, where they can be accessed by anyone. As a result, the Washington Post was able to view recordings of "one-on-one therapy sessions; a training orientation for workers doing telehealth calls that included people's names and phone numbers; small-business meetings that included private company financial statements; and elementary school classes, in which children's faces, voices and personal details were exposed." Zoom's failure to safeguard this data by following industry best practices may violate numerous state and federal laws.

In light of the serious security and privacy issues facing Zoom, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether these practices are unlawful. Zoom users may be able to participate in a class action lawsuit seeking damages and changes to the company's privacy practices. Even users who only accessed Zoom's free service may be entitled to statutory damages.

To learn more about your legal rights—or to participate in a potential class action lawsuit—please contact us today.

