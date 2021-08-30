Zoom Video Communication's (NASDAQ:ZM) High P/E Reflects Optionality Combined With Impressive Track Record

Richard Bowman
·4 min read

This article originally appeared on Simply Wall St News.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZM ) will be reporting second quarter financial results later today. The stock price has been on a wild ride since March last year when it became apparent that Zoom would be a major beneficiary of the sudden increase in the number of people working remotely, and by October last year the stock price had risen 470%. It has since given up 40% of those gains in anticipation of slowing growth and increasing competition.

Zoom is expected to report revenue of around $990 million for the quarter, up 49% from the second quarter last year. This will be a dramatic slowdown from the July, October, and January quarters when year-on-year growth was well over 350%. It will also mark sequential growth of just 3.5%, compared to 8% in the previous quarter.

Quarterly EPS of $1.15 is expected, with a ‘whisper number’ as high as $1.25. Over the last five quarters EPS have been between 30 and 100% higher than expected, so a miss would probably disappoint the market.

The slowdown is expected, but Zoom’s results will give us an idea of the accuracy of analyst forecasts. The market may also be more interested in the commentary that comes with the results than the numbers themselves.

View our latest analysis for Zoom Video Communications

Are the market expectations too high?

While Zoom’s share price has given up nearly half of its gains, it is still trading on a price-to-earnings ratio (or "P/E'") of 112x, well above the 17x P/E of the average US stock. This would generally imply the market is expecting the very high growth rate to continue. 

Interestingly, in January last year Zoom was trading on a P/E above 2,000. This valuation was the result of 80%+ revenue growth in 2019, and the fact that Zoom was one of very few profitable companies with that sort of growth.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting a substantial showdown in revenue, earnings and free cash flow growth. In fact, EPS growth is expected to be broadly in line with the equity market over the next few years. On the face of it, the 112 P/E ratio may seem overly optimistic - but there are some other reasons to justify a higher multiple.

Zoom’s Track Record and Optionality

Zoom is widely viewed as a beneficiary of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the company actually had a very impressive track record before 2020. For a start, it was one of very few SaaS companies that was already profitable before the pandemic. In fact, Zoom was already profitable when its IPO was held in April 2019.

Secondly, Zoom’s management team has also been innovating and adding new features since long before the pandemic. Now that the company is facing increased competition from the likes of Microsoft and Google, Zoom is being transformed from an application to a platform company, offering multiple communication tools. Some of Zoom’s new products and initiatives include:

  • The recent acquisition of Five9 , a cloud based contact center platform.

  • Zoom Phone, a cloud phone service, launched in 2020.

  • Zoom phone hardware, including an all one one phone and video communication system.

  • Zoom Events, an application to manage and host online and hybrid events.

  • A marketplace for apps.

  • A $100 million fund for developers building apps to run on the Zoom platform.

  • Industry specific tools for verticals like education, finance, government and healthcare.

These initiatives all give Zoom optionality to develop new products and markets as the digital economy evolves. Not every venture will succeed, but the chances of a few home runs is high with a business model like this.

Finally, as illustrated by this graphic of Zoom’s ownership structure , insiders, including CEO Eric Yuan, own 27.4% of the company. This means the management team has significant ‘skin in the game’.

When a company has so much optionality, a track record of delivering growth, and management has a real incentive to deliver, the valuation will typically appear excessive. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a speculative element to the share price, and Zoom is not without its risks (more about those here), but it does help us reconcile the valuation with the current growth rate.

You might be able to find a better investment than Zoom Video Communications. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free  list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings). 

Simply Wall St analyst Richard Bowman and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom Video Reports Earnings Monday. Here’s What to Expect.

    Zoom is expected to report a profit of $1.16 a share, up from 92 cents during the same quarter one year ago.

  • What to watch this week: August jobs data, consumer confidence and Zoom earnings

    It's a big week for earnings and economic data. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down what investors should watch out for this week.&nbsp;

  • Should Investors Load Up on Zoom Stock Before Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    The June quarter earnings season is almost over but there are still some highly anticipated quarterly reports to look forward to. After today’s close, Zoom (ZM) will report its F2Q22 results. The video conferencing platform faces some daunting comps this time around. Recall, at this point a year ago, Zoom was one of the stock market’s main beneficiaries of the global lockdowns, when it transformed itself from a niche product to one used by all swathes of the population, and this will be the firs

  • Expectations for Zoom’s fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down what to expect for Zoom’s fiscal Q2 2022 earnings.

  • Indexes Climbing Slowly Ahead in the Beginning of the Week

    Indexes Climbing Slowly Ahead in the Beginning of the Week

  • This Week's Earnings Report

    On Friday, all three major averages ended near all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% as it was powered by Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The business landscape is shaped by supply chain bottlenecks and increased demand as the economy recovers, bringing inflation at 13-year highs. This week, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CWRD), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU)

  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shareholder returns have been impressive, earning 171% in 5 years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Affirm Stock Jumps On Amazon "Buy Now, Pay Later" E-Commerce Deal

    Affirm stock soared on its partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon. The boost for AFRM follows Square's purchase of Afterpay.

  • Zoom to report fiscal Q2 2022 earnings, as analysts focus on slowing growth

    Zoom will report its Q2 earnings after the bell on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Apple Jumps To Record Highs; Zoom Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit more record highs. Zoom earnings are due late.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Indian rupee hits 2-1/2-month high as risk assets rally

    The Indian rupee rose to its strongest in two-and-a-half months on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments sparked bets of a slower reduction in monetary stimulus. The dollar loitered around multi-week lows in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, as traders' focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • Are Pot Stocks This Cheap? This Cannabis Company Just Announced a Share Repurchase Program.

    Most cannabis companies are using all their cash (and then some) on growth initiatives, but this pot company thinks its stock is so cheap it's going to repurchase shares, too.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Singapore Has a New Richest Person With a $19 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Forrest Li, Sea Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, has become Singapore’s richest person as shares of his company surged.Li, who was born in China and later became a Singapore citizen, is now worth $19.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Sea’s American depositary receipts rose 61% this year through Friday’s close. The city-state’s second-richest person, paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, has a net worth of $17.9 billion.It’s