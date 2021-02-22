ZoomInfo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.5 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $139.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $476.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $144 million to $146 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 47 cents to 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $645 million to $655 million.

ZoomInfo shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZI

