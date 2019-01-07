Zooming in on BME:REN’s 1.1% Dividend Yield

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. (BME:REN) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.1%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Renta Corporación Real Estate should have a place in your portfolio.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does Renta Corporación Real Estate pass our checks?

The current payout ratio for REN is negative, which is not great.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Not only have dividend payouts from Renta Corporación Real Estate fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Relative to peers, Renta Corporación Real Estate generates a yield of 1.1%, which is on the low-side for Real Estate stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Renta Corporación Real Estate’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three essential aspects you should further research:

