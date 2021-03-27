Zooming out on the Ever Given - these photos from space capture the magnitude of the 1,312-foot vessel

Kevin Shalvey
·2 min read
Ever Given Suez Canal from above photo.JPG
A satellite image shows the Suez Canal blocked by the stranded container ship Ever Given. Roscosmos via REUTERS

The Ever Given, a 1,312-foot cargo ship, has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, causing a traffic jam on either side of one of the world's most active waterways.

By one estimate, it's costing the global economy about $400 million in losses per hour. Officials in Egypt said it could take days or even weeks to dislodge the ship, giving satellites plenty of time to snap photos showing the massive scale of the ship.

Let's begin with an up-close look at the Ever Given. In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, crews are working on shore to refloat the ship.

Ever Given in the Suez Canal
Suez Canal Authority via AP

Backing away from the Ever Given, we can get a better sense of the size of the 1,312-foot Panama-flagged cargo ship.

The Ever Given cargo ship towering over a local building
Tugboats and a specialized suction dredger worked Friday to dislodge a giant container ship. Mohamed Elshahed/AP Photo

Now let's jump up to a satellite, which captured this picture of the 224,000-tonne ship blocking the canal.

Suez Canal Ever Given photo from above.JPG
BlackSky via REUTERS

Here's another satellite image of the ship, which can hold about 20,000 shipping containers.

Suez Canal zoomed out satellite Ever Given.JPG
European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image via Maxar Technologies via Reuters

Zooming out a bit, we can see more of the canal, which is mostly empty. The Mediterranean Sea is to the north, toward the upper right-hand corner of this image.

Suez Canal satellite image zoomed out Ever Given.JPG
CNES/Airbus DS via Reuters

Zooming out farther adds more context. Below, we can see other cargo ships idling in the Red Sea to the south.

Suez Canal Ever Given Satellite Russian Zoomed Out.JPG
This image came from Twitter page of Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin. Roscosmos via Reuters

Here's another satellite view without all the clutter. Those tiny colored lines are ships idling in Red Sea, waiting to pass through the canal. We can just make out the Ever Given in the upper left-hand corner.

Suez Canal from above.JPG
Planet Labs Inc. via Reuters

Zoomed out even farther, we can barely see the Ever Given, which is among the largest cargo ships in the world.

Suez Canal Ever Given Zoomed Out North Satellite Image.JPG
European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image via Maxar Technologies via Reuters

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Canal: US Navy to send expert team to assist with stuck Ever Given as latest refloating attempt fails

    Huge ship remains stuck sideways for fifth day

  • Suez Canal update: Still unclear when stuck ship will be dislodged

    The massive container ship that's captured the world's attention remained stuck in the Suez Canal six days on, but authorities expressed optimism it may be dislodged this weekend. Why it matters: More than 300 cargo ships are blocked and waiting for rescuers to free the "Ever Given," per The New York Times. The ship — which is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall — is also causing incredible downstream damage to the global economy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: Osama Rabie, the head of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority, told reporters at a news briefing Saturday that the vessel could be afloat again "today or tomorrow, depending on the ship’s responsiveness to the tides," per the Guardian.Nearly a dozen tugboats and several dredgers have been working to free the boat, the NYT notes. Two additional tugboats were on the way to help Sunday. Rescuers had hoped to take advantage of high tide to attempt to refloat the ship, but it "came and went without progress," the NYT noted. What they're saying: Osama Rabie, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference Saturday that he could not offer an exact timeline for when the ship would be dislodged, according to AP.Rabie said that if pulling the ship fails to move it, rescue teams might have to remove some containers to lighten the load.“A significant incident like this is usually the result of many reasons: The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” Rabie added. Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Urgent effort to dislodge cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal

    As the canal is a key global trade route, what could be the impact this one stranded ship could have all over the world?

  • Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

    SUEZ, Egypt (Reuters) -Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal have allowed its stern and rudder to move, but it remains unclear when the vessel will be refloated, the head of the canal authority said on Saturday. A combination of dredging material from around the ship and pulling and pushing the vessel with tugboats made minor progress in dislodging the ship on Saturday, two SCA sources said. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie told local TV that water had started running underneath the ship.

  • The FDA Is Warning Against Drinking This Alkaline Water Brand

    Real Water, an alkaline water brand, has been linked to a number of cases of hepatitis.

  • Jamie Chung, Lana Condor, and More Celebrities Call for Change: Stop Asian Hate

    “Historically, Asian immigrants have been the scapegoat for others' misfortunes. This ends now.”

  • Egyptian official says Suez Canal to reopen within a few days

    After a warning that it could take "weeks" to clear the vital cargo lane, an advisor to Egypt's president says it will be reopened within 3 days.

  • Over-the-Top Mayan Tomb Reveals Man Who Lived a Bit Too Large

    Cambridge University PressThere’s a stereotype among celebrities and lottery winners that when they first get successful they spend money indiscriminately and buy huge mansions to live in. Later, if they fall on hard times, the cars are sold and the property falls into disrepair. As the most expensive, and often overpriced, purchases the houses are the often the last thing to go. They’re a testament to why you shouldn’t assume that good luck should last. Archeologists recently unearthed an ancient example of this at El Palmar (in modern-day Mexico): the temple tomb of an ancient ambassador who had obtained a position of great influence and prestige before falling from grace and dying in poverty.Archeologists Jessica Cerezo-Román and Kenichiro Tsukamoto were excavating a temple when they unearthed the tomb of Apoch’Waal beneath the floor of a platformed structure. The process of building the platform was extremely costly and even ostentatious—only elites could afford to invest this much money in afterlife architecture. Cerezo-Román and Tsukamoto were expecting, therefore, to find an equally elaborate tomb adorned with expensive grave goods. They were surprised to find only two decorated pots. A grave-robber might have been disappointed, but the archeologists were intrigued. What was such a humble tomb doing in such a prestigious location?Piecing together the evidence from the hieroglyphic inscriptions that decorated the stairs up to the platform with Apoch’Waal’s physical remains they began to reconstruct his life. The results of their work were recently published in Latin American Antiquity. The epigraphic evidence suggests that that the man was a Mayan standard bearer, an important political and economic diplomatic figure in ancient Mesoamerica.As a boy, his remains show, life may have been a bit tough. The lasting effects of malnutrition or illness remain in his bones, but he had been cared for in the Mayan way: the back of his skull had been subtly reshaped through prolonged contact with a flat object as a child. It was a technique designed to make him more attractive. At some point during puberty he went through a painful dental procedure for elites designed to increase (or display) his social status. Holes were drilled in all of his upper front teeth and decorative implants made of valuable pyrite and jade were placed inside.The procedure, like braces (our own rite of passage for affluent adolescents), was deeply uncomfortable but it may have signified his entry into the elite. It may have happened around the time he inherited his position as “standard bearer” from his father and became a diplomatic emissary.His story reaches its climax in 726 A.D., though, when Apoch’Waal’s career began to take off. That summer he travelled hundreds of miles, with standard in tow, to Copán in modern-day Honduras to foster ties between the king of Copán and his own ruler, the king of Calakmul. The resulting alliance was a high point for Apoch’Waal; when he returned to his hometown he commemorated the event by building the temple and platform for himself. The platform would have been the setting for priestly rituals performed before larger audiences and only the wealthy were able to afford to build them.The story of the successful diplomatic mission to Copán is told on the hieroglyphs that adorn the stairs, but what happened next is difficult to discern. Why were no valuable items such as jewelry found in his tomb?The only answer is a fall from favor and decline in affluence. In a press release, Tsukamoto, an assistant professor at the University of California, Riverside, said that “The ruler of a subordinate dynasty decapitated Copán’s king 10 years after his alliance with Calakmul, which was also defeated by a rival dynasty around the same time.” The sudden change in political fortunes and the shifting political allegiances that followed led to an economic downturn that may have left Apoch’Waal out in the proverbial cold. Small communities like that at El Palmar would have felt the economic effects of political instability the most.This loss of status is mirrored by Apoch’Waal’s declining health in the later years of his life. An examination of his bones reveals that Apoch’Waal developed arthritis in his right elbow, left knee and ankle, and hands. The stiffness and pain may well have been caused by kneeling on the platforms of Mayan rulers, or the long hours holding the standard on the road, but the consequences would only have been felt later in life.He also began to suffer from dental problems. Prior to his death he had lost a number teeth due to gum disease and had lost one of the jewels that had been drilled into his teeth. The fact that the precious stone was not replaced offers further support for the idea that his socioeconomic status slipped after the king of Calakmul, his former patron, had been deposed. Despite his fall from power and privilege, when he died—sometime between the ages of 35 and 50—he still had the right to be under the extravagant platform he had built.His final years, we can deduce, were spent in pain. The joint pain and near constant toothaches would have reduced him to eating a diet of soft foods and made getting around painful and slow. The story of his fall from favor was written in his asymmetrical smile. Though he had enjoyed many of the privileges of the elite over his life, even elite diplomacy was physically strenuous and difficult. And the debilitating effects of chronic pain did not spare the wealthy.For historians, the discovery is an important one. Monuments like this usually only survive for the ancient royal elites, whose tombs speak of wealth and happiness. Apoch’Waal’s story is rare and complex. Here we learn more both about the lifestyle and hardship of elite diplomats and also of the precariousness of political favor and good fortune. The hieroglyphics on the stairs document his ascent to power, but his sparsely decorated tomb, joint damage, and unrepaired tooth tell the story of his decline.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tankers and container ships, including Cheniere and Shell/BG vessels, are changing course to avoid the Suez Canal logjam

    At least ten tankers and container ships are altering course as the Ever Given vessel remains stuck across the canal.

  • I Figured Out How to Free the Stuck Ship in the Suez Canal

    Here's what we do: We winch it, off-road style. But not from land. Because the biggest winch of all is right there on the ship.

  • Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police

    A Pennsylvania family is receiving an outpouring of donations after 47-year-old Julie Eberly, a mother of six, was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina on Thursday.

  • Satellite Images Show Just How Bad The Suez Canal Traffic Jam Is Becoming

    The backlog of boats is clearly visible from space.

  • Ever Given Moved Slightly; More Vessels Diverted: Suez Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.Tugs working to refloat the Ever Given managed to shift the stricken container ship 29 meters on Saturday, and dredgers succeeded earlier in freeing the propellers from the sediment that’s glued the vessel to the bank of the Suez Canal since Tuesday.Dredging work will continue until 4 p.m. local time Sunday, at which point the refloating operations will resume, Inchcape Shipping Services said. Another two tugs are set to arrive, adding to the 11 currently on site, according to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, technical manager for the vessel.The Ever Given’s charterer said it could take at least a couple of days of dredging before enough mud and sand is cleared to attempt a refloat on a high tide. Meanwhile, the rescue team said it would start lifting containers off the vessel to lighten its load.The pile-up of ships is creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic, with companies including A.P. Moller-Maersk redirecting vessels around southern Africa. About 12% of global trade transits the canal that’s so strategic world powers have fought over it.Key Highlights:Two more tugs will arrive at the Ever Given by Sunday, ship management company saysU.S. President Joe Biden has offered helpMaersk and CMA CGM divert more vessels to sail around AfricaThere are more than 320 vessels lined up, according to the Suez Canal AuthorityExplainers: Why the Suez Canal is so important, and why shipping was in a bind even before this crisisShip Moved Slightly; Refloating Ops Halted (London 9:39 p.m.)Tugs managed to move the Ever Given 29 meters (32 yards) on Saturday, Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime services provider, said in an emailed statement.Dredgers will continue to dig out mud and sand from near the ship until Sunday 4 p.m. local time, at which point refloating operations will resume, Inchcape said.Ship’s Propeller Is Free, More Tugs on Way (8:30 p.m. London)Eleven tugs worked throughout Saturday alongside the dredging operations which removed sand and mud from around the port side of the bow, according to a statement from Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the vessel’s technical manager. Another two tugs are set to arrive Sunday.The vessel’s rudder has been released from the sediment.Initial investigations have ruled out mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding, according to the statement. CMA CGM Diverts Two Vessels (8 p.m. London)French shipping company CMA CGM Group has diverted two vessels, the Leo and the Attila, around the Cape of Good Hope, according to the firm’s web site.The Leo is en route from Charleston, South Carolina, to Port Klang, Malaysia. The Attila is plying a route from Kingston, Jamaica, to Singapore, according to shipping data.The company has 10 ships stuck in or near the canal, plus another nine partner vessels.Pumping Water Into Sand Could Work (7:35 p.m. London)The Ever Given could be freed by pumping water into the sand beneath the vessel, the emeritus professor of engineering design at the University of Edinburgh told The Scotsman newspaper.“I would give it a 50/50 chance of working,” Professor Stephen Salter said.Ever Given Moves Slightly, Egypt Today Reports (6:44 p.m. London)The ship has moved 30 meters northward, according to a tweet by Egypt Today Magazine, adding that this suggests the reflotation process will work.Line of Ships Grows Longer (4:13 p.m. London)The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal is lengthening as the waterway remains blocked. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows there are 429 vessels queued up Saturday, compared with around 100 at the start of the blockage.Bulk carriers typically hauling commodities such as grains, coal and iron ore account for the biggest share of the vessels stuck in and around the canal. The data also indicate as many as 14 vessels that could be carrying thousands of livestock.* Listed are the categories with highest number of vessels waitingCanal Chief Sounds Optimistic Note (2:05 p.m. London)The latest efforts to free the vessel have begun to pay off, and new attempts to refloat it could begin Saturday or Sunday, Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie told reporters.Declining to lay out a timeline for when the operation could be completed, Rabie said 10 tug boats are on site. There are currently more than 320 ships waiting to move, and authorities are working to provide them with all necessary services.The canal is taking a revenue hit of as much as $14 million a day from the blockage, Rabie said.Excavation Could Take Days (1:50 p.m. London)Excavation will take at least two to three days of digging to reach the required depth for the stranded ship to refloat, charterer Evergreen Line said in a statement dated March 26.Maersk Diverts 14 Container Ships South of Africa (12:52 p.m. London)Logistics company AP Moller-Maersk A/S has diverted 14 vessel around the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa, to avoid the Suez canal. The number of rerouted ships is up from 12 yesterday and the company said it expects the number to increase.“For every day the canal remains blocked, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment continues to increase,” Maersk said in a statement.Dredging Set to Resume (12:40 p.m. London)Tugs are connecting up to resume reflotation operations, according to Inchcape Shipping Service. Dredgers are currently working and there are some divers around the Ever Given vessel.Egyptian Prime Minister Comments (12:09 p.m. London)In the first public comment from an Egyptian government official on the incident, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the country was racing against time to restore movement to the facility vital to the entire world and was keen to complete the work as soon as possible.Livestock Vessels Stranded (9:24 a.m. London)Several vessels laden with livestock and containers en route to Jordan are stranded near the Suez Canal, Captain George Dahdal, Representative of Jordan Navigation Syndicate, said by phone. Seven vessels loaded with 92,000 livestock that were supposed to arrive to Aqaba on March 21 are stranded. Other vessels loaded with containers including food and other commodities are still stuck due to the traffic jam, Dahdal said.Qatar Airways Gets Air Freight Queries (6 a.m. London)Qatar Airways, one of the world’s largest cargo airlines, said shippers stuck in the canal were sending queries as a precautionary measure. The airline expects “to see firmer interest in the coming days if the situation remains the same,” a spokesperson for the company said in response to questions from Bloomberg.Timing Couldn’t be Worse, Moody’s SaysThe canal’s temporary closure might affect 10%-15% of world container throughput, Moody’s Investors Service estimated earlier this week. Under normal circumstances, the temporary delays in global supply chains would not be a “big issue,” it said. However, a global shortage in container capacity and low service reliability has made supply chains highly vulnerable to external shocks despite high consumer demand, its analysts said.“The timing of this event could not have been worse,” analysts including Daniel Harlid wrote in a March 25 report.Insurers May Be on Hook for Millions (12:42 a.m. London)There were potentially thousands of insurance policies taken out on the steel boxes stacked high on Ever Given. They could result in millions of dollars in payouts.The blockage is set to unleash a flood of claims by everyone affected, from those in the shipping industry to those in the commodities business. Read the story here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Before the Ever Given: A look at the crises that closed Suez

    Since it opened in 1869, Egypt’s Suez Canal has been a source of national pride and a focus of international conflict. Now, a different sort of crisis has thrust the Suez Canal into the global spotlight. A skyscraper-sized container ship called the Ever Given got stuck sideways across the waterway last week.

  • Suez Canal blockage could intensify shipping delays, lead to shortages of toilet paper, coffee and other consumer goods

    A cargo ship's blockage of the Suez Canal could worsen shipping snarls and spark shortages of toilet paper, coffee and other products.

  • The Ever Given's rudder has been freed from the sediment, but the ship's still stuck in the Suez Canal

    The ship has been blocking the Suez Canal for over 100 hours. Though the stern was freed Friday night, the bow remains stuck in the sand and mud.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Possible Lions draft target Nico Collins raises his profile at Michigan’s pro day

    The Lions have met with Collins and he fits their WR profile

  • Plan Would Tax Driving By The Mile

    This isn't good for gearheads at all...

  • Latest satellite images show efforts to free the giant container ship, Ever Given, stuck in Suez Canal

    High-resolution photos taken from space on the morning of March 27, show the stricken vessel and the traffic jam of ships caused by the blocked Suez Canal.