Zooming in on HKG:2337’s 1.1% Dividend Yield

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. United Strength Power Holdings Limited (HKG:2337) has begun paying dividends recently. It now yields 1.1%. Does United Strength Power Holdings tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does United Strength Power Holdings pass our checks?

United Strength Power Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 47%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view United Strength Power Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether 2337 one as a stable dividend player.

Compared to its peers, United Strength Power Holdings has a yield of 1.1%, which is on the low-side for Specialty Retail stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in United Strength Power Holdings for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

