Zooming in on HKG:8040’s 3.3% Dividend Yield

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. DCB Holdings Limited (HKG:8040) has started paying a dividend to shareholders. It currently trades on a yield of 3.3%. Let’s dig deeper into whether DCB Holdings should have a place in your portfolio.

See our latest analysis for DCB Holdings

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

SEHK:8040 Historical Dividend Yield December 27th 18 More

How well does DCB Holdings fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 23% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view DCB Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether 8040 one as a stable dividend player.

In terms of its peers, DCB Holdings generates a yield of 3.3%, which is on the low-side for Construction stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in DCB Holdings for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 8040’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 8040’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 8040’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



