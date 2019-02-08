Zooming in on LON:CTR’s 4.9% Dividend Yield

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Charles Taylor plc (LON:CTR) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 4.9%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Charles Taylor in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

LSE:CTR Historical Dividend Yield February 8th 19 More

How well does Charles Taylor fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out more than double of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing trailing twelve-month data, meaning that the dividend is predominantly funded by retained earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a more sensible payout ratio of 48% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 5.7%.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Not only have dividend payouts from Charles Taylor fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Compared to its peers, Charles Taylor generates a yield of 4.9%, which is high for Insurance stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Charles Taylor’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

