SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion's wholly-owned subsidiary, m-tec, released its latest mortar mixer Duo-mix in Shanghai, China for the first time on November 5. The new solution, which can help to build a 60m2 2-story house in two weeks is now available for purchase in over 100 countries across Asia, Europe and North America.

Zoomlion Unveils its Latest Mortar Mixer Duo-mix Specialised for 3D Construction Printing More

A Set of Table and Chairs Printed with Mortar Mixed by Duo-mix Received Wide Attention More

The adaptable Duo-mix is designed especially for mortar used in 3D construction printing. It can process all standard dry mortar products ranging from bagged material or silo material to bucket coat materials up to a grain size of 4mm.

Duo-mix can be connected with back-end robots for 3D printing, and produce high-performance concrete with high compressive strength. It can also accurately adjust the construction speed according to the needs of the project, ensuring the strength of each layer of mortar, while maintaining the best adhesive ability even under humid conditions.

The Duo-mix is most suited to construction projects that are low budget and are on a tight time frame, such as exhibition sites, entertainment parks or conferences venues. The equipment also allows for external control via a mobile app for integrated higher-level of automation.

It can also improve construction quality, the environment of the construction site and solve labor shortage issues by using an automatic conveying and spraying technology for projects up to 60m wide and 30m in height.

"As people endeavor to improve their quality of life, we can see an increasing demand for high-quality construction and better, safer construction sites," said Dr. Meiding, General Manager of Zoomlion m-tec. "Zoomlion will consistently push for more innovative construction technologies, and help to improve people's living standard globally," Dr. Meiding added.

About Zoomlioin

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191128/2656421-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191128/2656421-1-b

SOURCE Zoomlion