Zoom's crackdown on Chinese dissidents shows the price tech companies pay to operate in authoritarian countries

Zoom founder Eric Yuan at the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City. More

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Zoom on Thursday admitted that it closed user accounts and meetings meant to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre, after being asked by the Chinese government.

It announced a new policy, to continue to enforce bans requested by China, but only for users physically inside the country, as opposed to earlier bans which had affected people elsewhere.

Tech companies, like Facebook and Google, have long complied with authoritarian governments' requests to take down politically sensitive content.

Academics and activists warn that Zoom's capitulation to China could threaten its foreign user base, and say it raises safety concerns for Chinese people abroad.

Zoom this week admitted to deactivating user accounts and canceling meetings at the Chinese government's behest — demonstrating clearly the price tech companies often pay to operate in authoritarian states.

Earlier this week Zoom attracted widespread criticism for suspending the accounts of US-based human-rights campaigners, and shutting and shut down meetings commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

China has long written the event out of its history books, and routinely bans discussion of it.

In a Thursday blog post, Zoom admitted to blocking the accounts and meetings after the Chinese government told it to, saying that it was complying with "local laws."

The company has since introduced a new policy, saying it will "not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China" (emphasis ours).

Instead it says it will censor individual users by geography. If the Chinese government asks Zoom to censor people again, the company will still do it, but only to those inside the country.

People commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Victoria Park, Hong Kong, on June 4, 2020. More

Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tech companies operating in China are known to censor user content either at the Communist Party's behest, or proactively to avoid upsetting the government and risking retribution.

Some Chinese companies, such as WeChat and Weibo, have also handed over private user data to Chinese law enforcement in the past.

The Zoom bans brought to light once more the trade-offs of operating a tech company in authoritarian states with norms far removed from those of the US.

Tech's uneasy relationship with authoritarians

Censoring content to comply with hardline governments isn't a new for tech companies.

Earlier this year Facebook promised to take down "significantly more content" that the Vietnamese government considered "anti-state."

It came after the country took Facebook's local servers offline, which dramatically decreased people's access to the platform.

Sources at Facebook told Reuters that it does not usually comply with government requests to censor content, but having its servers taken down had forced its hand.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, DC, in October 2019. More

Reuters/Erin Scott

Moderators at TikTok — owned by the Chinese company ByteDance — have in the past also been instructed to censor posts and users mentioning politically-sensitive topics in China, including Tiananmen Square and the oppression of the Uighur people in Xinjiang province.

Last November, TikTok was forced to issue a public apology to Feroza Aziz, a 17-year-old American teenager whose account it suspended after she posted viral videos condemning China's oppression of Uighurs. (TikTok insisted at the time that Aziz was suspended for featuring Osama bin Laden's face in a previous video, rather than for criticizing China.)