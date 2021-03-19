Zoos, scientists aim to curb people giving virus to animals

  • FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, a visitor with a mask observes an orangutan in an enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Around the world, scientists and veterinarians are racing to protect animals from the coronavirus, often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people. That includes social distancing, health checks and a vaccine for some zoo animals. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, a silverback mountain gorilla named Segasira walks in Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda. Conservationists are worried about the coronavirus spreading among wild great apes, but aren't currently planning a vaccination campaign. Instead, they are going to extreme measures to ensure that human trackers and researchers visiting the animals aren't spreading disease. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, Sandra, a 33-year-old orangutan, stands in her enclosure at the former city zoo now known as Eco Parque, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Around the world, scientists and veterinarians are racing to protect animals from the coronavirus, often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people. That includes social distancing, health checks and a vaccine for some zoo animals. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, June 11, 2020, file photo, gorillas rest in their enclosure before the reopening of the San Diego Zoo. Around the world, scientists and veterinarians are racing to protect animals from the coronavirus, often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people. That includes social distancing, health checks and a vaccine for some zoo animals. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, western lowland gorillas feed on vegetables at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic. Around the world, scientists and veterinarians are racing to protect animals from the coronavirus, often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people. That includes social distancing, health checks and a vaccine for some zoo animals. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
  • San Diego Zoo Safari Park wildlife health officer Nadine Lamberski poses for a picture, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Escondido, Calif. Around the world, scientists and veterinarians are racing to protect animals from the coronavirus, often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people. That includes social distancing, health checks and a vaccine for some zoo animals. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
1 / 6

Virus Outbreak Animals Vaccination

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, a visitor with a mask observes an orangutan in an enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Around the world, scientists and veterinarians are racing to protect animals from the coronavirus, often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people. That includes social distancing, health checks and a vaccine for some zoo animals. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTINA LARSON and JULIE WATSON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The coughing among the western lowland gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in January was the first warning sign. Soon the fears were confirmed: A troop of gorillas became the first apes known to test positive for the coronavirus.

Around the world, many scientists and veterinarians are now racing to protect animals from the coronavirus, often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people: That includes social distancing, health checks and, for some zoo animals, a vaccine.

Karen, a 28-year-old orangutan, became the first ape in the world to get a coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 26 at the San Diego Zoo.

Karen has received two shots of a vaccine from Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company in New Jersey, and has shown no adverse reactions. Since then, nine other primates at the San Diego Zoo have been fully vaccinated: five bonobos and four orangutans. Four more animals — one bonobo and three gorillas — got their first shot this month and will get a second one in April.

“I was really convinced that we wanted to get that to protect our other great apes,” said the zoo’s wildlife health officer Nadine Lamberski, who explained she felt urgency to act after the eight gorillas fell sick.

That virus outbreak was linked to a zookeeper who was infected but had no symptoms. Seven gorillas recovered after a mild cases of sniffles, but one elderly silverback had pneumonia, likely caused by the virus, as well as heart disease. He was put on antibiotics and heart medication, and received an antibody treatment to block the virus from infecting cells.

About three dozen zoos across the United States and abroad have put in orders for the Zoetis vaccine, which is formulated to elicit a strong immune response in particular animal species.

“We will jump at the opportunity to get the Zoetis vaccine for our own great apes,” said Oakland Zoo’s veterinary director Alex Herman, who is ordering 100 doses.

Zoetis got a permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide the doses on an experimental basis to the San Diego Zoo. The company will need to apply for the same permission to provide vaccine to additional zoos.

Scientists believe the coronavirus likely originated in wild horseshoe bats, before jumping — perhaps through an intermediary species — to humans. Now many researchers worry that humans may unwittingly infect other susceptible species.

“Right now, humans are the main vectors of SARS-CoV-2, with consequences for many animal species,” said Arinjay Banerjee, a disease researcher at McMaster University in Canada.

Great apes such as gorillas, which share 98% of their DNA with humans, are especially susceptible, as are felines. So far, confirmed coronavirus cases include gorillas, tigers and lions at zoos; domestic cats and dogs; farmed mink, and at least one wild mink in Utah.

Scientists have also experimentally shown that ferrets, racoon dogs and white-tailed deer are susceptible, although pigs and cattle are not.

“This could be a conservation concern, especially if the virus began to spread in a wild species with extremely reduced populations, like the black-footed ferret,” which is endangered, said Kate Langwig, an infectious disease ecologist at Virginia Tech.

Another worry is that virus spread among other species could produce new variants, complicating health authorities’ efforts to curb the pandemic.

In Denmark, workers at a mink farm accidentally infected the animals. As the coronavirus spread among the mink, it mutated — and human handlers contracted the new variant. In response, the government ordered millions of mink to be killed.

“Mutations happen when there’s a lot of disease transfer going on between animals,” said Scott Weese, a veterinary microbiologist at the Ontario Veterinary College.

Many recommended steps to minimize disease spread to animals are familiar: wearing masks and sanitizing shared equipment, regular health checks, and maintaining physical distance.

Since the outbreak, the San Diego Zoo and its safari park north of San Diego have installed more fans at its indoor primate areas to increase air circulation. The staff wears double masks and face shields and limits their time indoors with animals.

Scientists and conservationists who monitor wild primates have also adapted their daily routines.

“Covid-19 has been a wake-up call for the world about the fact that these viruses can go from wild animals to people, and from people to great apes,” said Kirsten Gilardi, executive director of Gorilla Doctors, a conservation group that includes field veterinarians who treat wild gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

There are only about 1,000 wild mountain gorillas, so the threat of coronavirus infection “has changed the way we do our work,” said Felix Ndagijimana, the Rwanda country director for Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, a conservation group.

For the past year, field trackers who check on gorillas daily in the rainforest first get a coronavirus test, then stay with other trackers in an encampment for work stints of several weeks. This is to ensure that they don’t pick up the bug by returning to their villages at night.

“It was really a big ask of our team, especially during the pandemic. People want to be close to their families, but also keep the gorillas safe,” said Ndagijimana. To date, he said, there have been no coronavirus cases among wild gorillas.

While some wild gorillas were vaccinated against measles in the 1980s, there are currently no plans to vaccinate them against the coronavirus. With wild apes, the first choice is always to be as hands-off as possible, said Jean Bosco Noheli, a field veterinarian for Gorilla Doctors in Rwanda. “Let’s focus on other measures we can take first to protect wild gorillas,” he said.

But more zoo animals could soon be getting virus shots.

“There’s a lot of interest,” said Sharon Deem, a veterinary epidemiologist at the St. Louis Zoo who is also part of a hazard preparedness group of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums that represents 240 zoos.

“I think given how horrible this particular pathogen has been to humans, and that we know it can be transmitted between humans and animals, that there is great interest to use an animal vaccine as soon as it is available,” she said.

___

Larson reported from Washington. Associated Press reporter Terry Chea contributed from Oakland, California.

___

On Twitter follow Christina Larson: @larsonchristina and Julie Watson: @watson_julie

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Feeding cows seaweed could cut their methane emissions by 82%, scientists say

    Researchers found cows belched out 82% less methane after putting small amount of seaweed in their feed for five months Cows produce methane via microbes in their stomachs as they digest their fibrous food, in a process a little like fermentation. Photograph: Charlie Neibergall/AP Feeding seaweed to cows is a viable long-term method to reduce the emission of planet-heating gases from their burps and flatulence, scientists have found. Researchers who put a small amount of seaweed into the feed of cattle over the course of five months found that the new diet caused the bovines to belch out 82% less methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. The finding builds on previous research that showed that seaweed could reduce cows’ methane output over a shorter timespan. “We now have sound evidence that seaweed in cattle diet is effective at reducing greenhouse gases and that the efficacy does not diminish over time,” said Ermias Kebreab, director of the World Food Center and an agricultural scientist at University of California, Davis. Kebreab conducted the research, published in Plos One, with Breanna Roque, a PhD graduate student. Cows produce methane via microbes in their stomachs as they digest their fibrous food, in a process a little like fermentation. Methane is shorter-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide but is more than 30 times as effective in trapping heat, making it a major greenhouse gas. A type of seaweed called Asparagopsis taxiformis can partially counteract these emissions from cows. Agriculture makes up about 10% of emissions in the US, much of it from cows that belch, and to a lesser extent, fart out methane. This has led to some climate campaigners to urge people to eat less meat but the UC Davis researchers said that existing meat production could be made better for the climate by putting seaweed on the menu for cattle. Two years ago, separate research by Kebreab and Roque found that the seaweed supplements reduced methane in dairy cows, with a blind taste test of milk finding that it didn’t affect the milk output of the ruminants. The latest research, this time on beef cattle, similarly found no difference in the taste of the meat from seaweed-consuming animals. The next challenge, according to the researchers, will be finding ranchers enough supply of Asparagopsis taxiformis, a crimson marine grass that drifts on waves and tides, given there isn’t a bountiful supply of it available to farms. “There is more work to be done, but we are very encouraged by these results,” Roque said. “We now have a clear answer to the question of whether seaweed supplements can sustainably reduce livestock methane emissions and its long-term effectiveness.”

  • Martin Freeman Confirms He's Back For 'Black Panther 2'

    Plus, his thoughts on the passing of Chadwick Boseman

  • Sarah Everard's Death Set Off a Movement, but for Friends the Grief Is Personal

    LONDON — Sarah Everard, like so many others, had a difficult year in 2020. A long-term relationship fell apart, and she lost her job when the company she worked for hit the rocks. Still, she had stayed positive and active, throwing herself into online exercise classes and remaining a steadfast supporter to friends struggling through an equally arduous time. Lately, those friends said, things had been looking up, and she was eagerly anticipating post-pandemic life. She was seeing someone new, and she was eager to travel again, to see family in her hometown of York in northern England and to reconnect with friends. She had just started a new job. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times So when Everard didn’t come home on March 3, a Wednesday night, they knew something was wrong. She had made a phone call to her new boyfriend as she walked from a friend’s house, and then she vanished. It was 9:30 p.m. Later last week, as Everard’s death was confirmed and a police officer was charged with the crime, her name became a rallying cry for a broad movement to combat pervasive, longstanding violence against women in Britain — a symbol of all those of who have been attacked, so many of whose cases have gone largely unnoticed. Amid the national attention, her friends and family have been left to privately mourn a woman, just 33, who had been taken far too soon. They described someone of warmth and empathy, always ready to listen to a friend’s troubles and offer support. “She was sunshine and light, and made you feel warm and good and safe,” said Holly Morgan, who met Everard through work in London years ago. “I feel angry about it as well, but my main anger is that it happened to her.” The news of Everard’s disappearance spread quickly online, first among friends and family — a network that stretched from her hometown near York to a web of friends from her college years and colleagues in London. They collectively worried about her, amplifying calls for information. Many desperately puzzled over how this could be happening to their Sarah. “Today, more than ever, we miss our strong, beautiful friend,” Kayleigh Bryan, a friend from school, wrote in a post last week, on International Women’s Day. Then, as the news came that a police officer had been arrested in her death, the messages turned to memorials, and her story grew from personal pain to national reckoning. As flowers pile up at a bandstand in Clapham Common in south London, near where she disappeared, and protesters silently raise fists outside government buildings in remembrance of Everard, those closest to her are still trying to make sense of things. For many, their friend’s transformation into a national symbol has complicated their own raw feelings of grief. “In the uproar of what Sarah’s death is being taken to represent,” as one friend, India Rose, described it, she had struggled to find words to pay proper tribute to a woman she knew as “open, honest,” and “unflinching in her ability to listen and empathize.” “We shared a lot, and I was never in any doubt of her discretion or sincerity in her support and kindness,” Rose said on Facebook. While Everard’s family and many of her friends have remained intensely private in the painful days since her death — with the glare of international attention amplifying that pain for some — a picture of a fiercely loyal, compassionate and dedicated woman emerged. Everard grew up in the Heslington area of York, where her family still lives. Her father, Jeremy, is a professor, and her mother, Sue, works for a charity. She was the baby of the family, with two older siblings. In a statement issued through the police, the family’s only public comment since Everard’s death, her parents and siblings remembered her as “bright and beautiful — a wonderful daughter and sister,” and reflected on her thoughtful and dependable nature. “She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humor,” they said. “She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all.” Everard attended the Fulford School in York, where the staff remembered “how lovely she was to teach,” in a tribute posted over the weekend. Steve Lewis, the school’s head teacher, said her family and friends were a valued part of the community, and described Everard as bright, vibrant and caring. “Her joy, intelligence and positive spirit shone within the school,” he said in a statement. After graduating in 2005, Everard attended Durham University, where she studied geography. In a statement, Stuart Corbridge, the vice chancellor, said the community was devastated. Everard was a “popular and lively” student who retained a large group of friends after her graduation in 2008, he said. Rose Woollard, a close friend who met Everard at the University of Durham, spoke to the BBC when she first went missing, describing her as an “exceptional friend, dropping everything to be there to support her friends, whenever they need her.” Everard moved to London soon after college and took up work in marketing and public relations, where she found success thanks to her collegiality and a keen intelligence that she rarely credited herself with, friends and former colleagues said. In a news release for a sports event she worked on in 2019, Everard said her organization was “determined to find as many opportunities during the event to tell the fantastic stories of pioneering women over the last century.” On Everard’s Facebook page, photos offer glimpses of faraway travels and of London, the city she called home in recent years. In one picture were the tattered and windswept prayer flags of the Himalayas. In another was the unmistakable London skyline, the River Thames glistening in the sunset. Images from an unfinished life. She was an introvert who could still draw others close because of her rare skill for listening, but she could also be silly and irreverent, friends said. She was curious, active and adventurous, but also humble and private. “There are those moments where it’s like love at first sight, but with a friend,” Morgan said of the first time she met Everard. “You meet a fellow woman and go, ‘I love you, and I don’t know you yet properly, but I know that I’m going to love you.’ And it was one of those things.” Everard had friends across the marketing world in London after a decade in the field, and many were among the first to call attention to her disappearance. One, Helena Reason, described her on Facebook as a “smart, talented marketer” who got along with even the most difficult people she encountered. “Sometimes you meet a person with a beautiful soul and it shines through,” she wrote. Another former co-worker, Peter McCormack, shared a photo of a night out at an 1980s-themed party with Everard. “Crap at karaoke, brilliant at everything else,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “Our clients loved her, the team loved her, everyone loved Sarah,” he wrote. “For that moment she came into our lives, she made it better.” Morgan said that it has been hard to comprehend the national uproar her friend’s death has caused, but the immediate outpouring of love had been heartwarming. “Everyone has a Sarah in their life,” she said, describing the magnetism of women who are smart, determined and humble. “That’s why there’s been such an ongoing tide of pain and rage, because other people feel like they knew her, without knowing her at all.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Patrick Mahomes tried to get Trent Williams to Kansas City

    The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In the chase for tackle Trent Williams, the 49ers got a small measure of payback. Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, the Chiefs made a push to get Williams. Obviously, he chose to stay with the 49ers. As Barrows explains it, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got directly involved [more]

  • U.S. prosecutors seek life for Honduran president's brother on drug trafficking conviction

    U.S. prosecutors will seek life in prison next week for the brother of the sitting Honduran president and former Honduran congressman, Juan Antonio Tony Hernandez, who was convicted of drug trafficking and related weapons charges in October 2019. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors said Tony Hernandez "played a leadership role in a violent, state sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy," along with his brother President Juan Orlando Hernandez. President Hernandez has denied the allegations and he has not been charged with a crime.

  • Canada's Ontario entering COVID-19 third wave, top doctor says

    The Canadian province of Ontario is entering a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Medical Officer David Williams said on Thursday, though he added that it was not clear how quickly infections would rise. New COVID-19 infections in Canada's most populous province rose to an average of 1,427 per day over the last seven days, up from 1,252 in the previous week, Williams said during a news briefing. An expert panel warned last week that new variants of the coronavirus were spreading rapidly in Ontario and could unleash a third wave of infections.

  • 'Safe and effective': AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine gets green light from Europe's top drug regulator

    The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine is not available in the U.S., where a large-scale trial has been completed but not yet made public.

  • Rare Australian bird loses love song repertoire as population dwindles

    An endangered Australian bird is losing its ability to sing because a decline in numbers means there is a lack of adults to learn from, a scientific study has found. Male regent honeyeaters, which live in forest and bushland in eastern Australia, are losing their “song culture” as a result of “severe population decline”, researchers from the Australian National University warned. Fledglings would normally learn songs from adult mentors, just as human babies learn language from their parents. That link has now been broken and “the complexity of regent honeyeater songs has also declined over recent decades,” the scientists said. In areas where the bird’s population is particularly sparse, some males “completely failed to sing any species-specific songs and instead sang other species' songs,” because that was all they were hearing. They are picking up ersatz versions of mating calls used by species such as black-faced cuckooshrikes and noisy friarbirds. “This lack of ability to communicate with their own species is unprecedented in a wild animal,” said Dr Dejan Stojanovic, one of the study’s authors. “We can assume that regent honeyeaters are now so rare that some young males never find an older male teacher.”

  • Pound hits 12-month high on holiday and vaccine passports optimism

    Sterling soars as British Airways says it will introduce digital global vaccine passports in time for the planned reopening of international travel from 17 May.

  • Armie Hammer Accused of Rape, LAPD Investigating

    LAPD tells Rolling Stone that actor is subject of "alleged sexual assault investigation" stemming from April 2017 incident

  • Football's child sex abuse scandal: Review finds 'institutional failings'

    The Football Association was guilty of inexcusable “institutional failings” in delaying the implementation of child safeguarding measures between 1995 and the spring of 2000, an independent review of historical sexual abuse has concluded.

  • Trevor Noah on Atlanta shootings: 'If that's not racism then the word has no meaning'

    Celebrities are mourning and spreading awareness about Tuesday night's shooting in Atlanta, which resulted in the deaths of at least four Asian women.

  • Twelve jurors seated for Minneapolis ex-police officer's trial in George Floyd's death

    Twelve jurors were seated by Thursday afternoon in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's deadly arrest last year, a process complicated by the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family. The three members seated on Thursday — two white women and a Black woman — joined a group of jurors diverse in race and age, drawn from in and around Minnesota's largest city since the trial began last week. The court still seeks to select two alternates to join the 12 jurors, who will weigh what is seen as a landmark case concerning how U.S. law enforcement polices Black people.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Be Best Public Figure To Lead Earth In Wake Of Alien Invasion, U.K. Poll Finds; Actor & Former California Governor “Ready To Serve”

    Have you ever wondered which public figure would be most fit to lead the world, in the event of an alien invasion? Today, a U.K. poll of 2000 British adults found that the answer is Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me,” the actor and former California Governor […]

  • 49ers sign 6-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack to 3-year deal

    Six-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is reuniting with coach Kyle Shanahan after signing a contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers announced the three-year deal with Mack on Thursday, one day after agreeing to give left tackle Trent Williams a $138.1 million, six-year deal to remain in San Francisco. Mack said the Niners were his top priority in free agency because he wanted to play for a competitive team with an offense that fit his skills.

  • 16 delicious things you can do with the ground beef in your freezer

    From one-pot beef stroganoff and chili to sloppy Joes and pasta Bolognese, these satisfying recipes are ideal for busy weeknights.

  • Andy Dalton said the Bears told him he will be their starting quarterback next season

    "That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here."

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • 'It's not her fault!': Campaign to save grizzly bear who escaped Siberian hotel and caused chaos in town

    A campaign has been mounted to save a young grizzly bear that escaped captivity in an eastern Siberian town and caused havoc chasing a terrified pedestrian before being stopped in its tracks by a bus. The bear, identified as a female aged between 12 to 24 months, quickly became a local celebrity after it was filmed jumping out of a snowdrift and charging at a man who was standing nearby and talking on the phone. The bear successfully nudged the man's legs, prompting him to run for his life in footage caught by amazed locals. The animal followed him, only to be stopped by a bus that braked in its path.

  • Missing for 20 Years, Cat Spends Her Final Days With Original Owner

    Phoebe had disappeared 20 years ago, but her microchip allowed her to reunite with her owner for the last few days of her life.