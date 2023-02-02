Zopa raises $92 million as SoftBank sits out funding round

Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Iain Withers
·2 min read

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Iain Withers

LONDON (Reuters) - Zopa, the British peer-to-peer lender turned digital bank, has raised 75 million pounds ($92.40 million) from some of its shareholders, as plans for an initial public offering (IPO) have been put on hold, Chief Executive Jaidev Janardana told Reuters.

IAG Silverstripe – which in 2019 provided an eleventh-hour injection for Zopa to secure its banking licence – led the equity round, with participation from U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner and venture capitalist Augmentum, Janardana said.

Fellow shareholder SoftBank did not take part in the latest cash call, he added. The Japanese conglomerate previously led a 220 million pound funding round in late 2021 that valued Zopa at roughly $1 billion.

SoftBank's flagship Vision Fund, a major technology investor, posted a $23 billion loss last August following a slump in sector valuations that forced it to mark down its investments.

SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.

Zopa did not disclose a price tag for the funding round but said it "cements" its unicorn status, awarded to start-ups worth upwards of $1 billion. A source close to the deal said Zopa's post-money valuation increased through the round.

London-based Zopa started out as a peer-to-peer lender in 2005 and later moved to banking, amassing 2 billion pounds of consumer loans and more than 3 billion pounds of customer savings.

Britain's economic downturn means Zopa is likely to post another annual loss for 2022 in forthcoming annual accounts, Janardana said, due to expected provisions for potential loan losses. The company had been profitable on a monthly basis several times last year, he said.

Janardana said the company, which previously targeted a stock market listing by 2022, was more likely to float next year unless market conditions were to improve significantly in the coming months.

In the meantime, Zopa will use the fresh cash to explore potential acquisitions, including of companies of similar size, Janardana said. The bank could raise further cash or offer its own shares to help fund larger buys, he added.

The company is also considering raising 25 million pounds to 100 million pounds of Tier-2 debt later in the year to firm up its balance sheet, Janardana said, adding that the plans are contingent on the cost of debt.

($1 = 0.8117 pounds)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Iain Withers; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • This Major Retailer Could Pose a Threat to Walgreens and CVS, and It's Not Walmart

    One way for companies to bring more traffic to their stores is to provide services that customers can't get from an online retailer like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which could otherwise easily steal sales away from brick-and-mortar shops. Healthcare could provide such an opportunity, with CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) making moves in recent years to make it easier for customers to take care of common health issues at their pharmacies rather than having to go to a primary care provider. Big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has gotten into the mix and has begun offering healthcare services at some of its stores.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry issues a grave warning to investors with a one-word tweet: 'Sell.'

    Burry made the grim pronouncement days after comparing the S&P 500's latest rebound to its short-lived rally during the dot-com crash.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can supply you with just such an income stream, as well as valuable share price appreciation. To help you in your pursuit of these wealth-creators, here are three outstanding dividend stocks that are particularly attractive buys today. The aptly named Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) excels in this lucrative sector, and it's poised to deliver handsome gains to its investors in the coming decade.

  • Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%

    The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.

  • A battle may be shaping up between the two richest men in the world over who controls the luxury electric car market

    The English sports car brand Lotus plans to float its shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the latter half of this year through a reverse merger with a SPAC firm backed by Bernard Arnault.

  • Intel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., struggling with a rapid drop in revenue and earnings, is cutting management pay across the company to cope with a shaky economy and to preserve cash for an ambitious turnaround plan. Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,0008,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPlenty of Americans Are Dr

  • ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

    ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    Everyone knows that a lot of stocks have fallen 80% or more. Many also realize that some of them won't survive now that higher interest rates make it much more expensive to raise money. What few might expect is that a handful will ultimately live up to the lofty expectations investors held when the shares were at their peak.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 11 most undervalued blue chip stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip this part and go to 5 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market crash of 2022 plunged US equities to new lows. […]

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Lucid Group Stock?

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock skyrocketed 43% on Jan. 27 amid rumors of a takeover by its Saudi Arabian investors. According to that story, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which already owns nearly two-thirds of the luxury electric-vehicle maker, is interested in buying out the rest of its shares and taking it private. Last year, Lucid announced it would build its first overseas production plant in Saudi Arabia.

  • Is There a Long-Term Case for Crypto? With These 3 Coins, the Answer Is a Resounding Yes

    While crypto remains a volatile and risky asset class, these three coins could make for attractive long-term investments.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 5 Years

    Now that the downturn has exposed some stocks that may have lacked the fundamentals to justify their lofty valuations, you can focus on the blue-chip growth stocks that got tossed out with the kitchen sink. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) doesn't scream growth stock at first glance, but some good things are bubbling under the surface at the House of Mouse. The company has leaned on its iconic intellectual property, including brands like Pixar, Marvel, and countless classics, to build a streaming business that has exploded in growth since launching in 2019.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.