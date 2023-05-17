Top-notch Zosi home security systems are up to 45% off — but only until midnight

These Zosi DVR security systems are an incredible bang for the buck. (Photo: Amazon)

Everyone wants home security, but no one wants to pay high-end prices for that security. Zosi offers introductory-level security systems at a fraction of the cost, and since they use DVR, you'll get 24/7 recording without the need to pay for an expensive subscription. Right now, multiple Zosi kits are on sale at Amazon, but only for today.

Amazon Zosi 1080P Security Camera System $141 $176 Save $35 With four cameras, a DVR system and 1TB of storage, this system can give you continuous coverage of your home and property. $141 at Amazon

This is an eight-channel system, which means you can add up to four additional cameras and monitor what's happening on all of those cameras at once. It can also be set up to automatically overwrite the oldest footage so that you have continuous recording. The cameras themselves are IP67 weatherproof, which means they'll hold up to most rainstorms or dusty conditions, and they have night vision up to 80 feet out.

"I have had my first Zosi system for over two years and it's still in use every day. I just ordered a second system to expand my coverage and memory. Company has been great to me and I would recommend," said one five-star reviewer.

"I upgraded my home security to the Zosi [and] I'm still smiling. ... It was very easy to install (I installed it by myself), the picture quality is far superior to the system I had before, the hard drive is capable of storing much more data, and I am able to access the system on my phone to perform various tasks from anywhere," said one fan.

One satisfied customer said, "Easy install. Easy setup. Everything works great so far. Not even an hour after being set up we caught a possum and a group of teenagers up to no good, knocking on the house and running off. Very impressive though. A lot better than I originally thought it was going to be. Definitely recommend."

"I work for a casino and install/maintain non-gaming surveillance equipment, including cameras. The [Zosi cameras] are not $1,000 apiece surveillance cameras; in fact, I spent less than 1/3 for this entire system than the price of our least expensive camera at work. With that being said, the quality of video I'm getting from this Zosi system is 90% the quality I get from my systems at work at less than 10% of the cost (8 cameras and a storage server)," raved a fan.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $21 $48 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $60 Save $45 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

Toshiba 43-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $200 $330 Save $130 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $342 $1,334 Save $992 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop $700 $900 Save $200 See at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop $156 $260 Save $104 See at Amazon

Asus Chromebook CX1 $140 $230 Save $90 See at Amazon