Top-notch Zosi home security systems are up to 45% off — but only until midnight
Everyone wants home security, but no one wants to pay high-end prices for that security. Zosi offers introductory-level security systems at a fraction of the cost, and since they use DVR, you'll get 24/7 recording without the need to pay for an expensive subscription. Right now, multiple Zosi kits are on sale at Amazon, but only for today.
Zosi 1080P Security Camera System
This is an eight-channel system, which means you can add up to four additional cameras and monitor what's happening on all of those cameras at once. It can also be set up to automatically overwrite the oldest footage so that you have continuous recording. The cameras themselves are IP67 weatherproof, which means they'll hold up to most rainstorms or dusty conditions, and they have night vision up to 80 feet out.
"I have had my first Zosi system for over two years and it's still in use every day. I just ordered a second system to expand my coverage and memory. Company has been great to me and I would recommend," said one five-star reviewer.
Zosi 8CH 5MP Lite Security Camera System
"I upgraded my home security to the Zosi [and] I'm still smiling. ... It was very easy to install (I installed it by myself), the picture quality is far superior to the system I had before, the hard drive is capable of storing much more data, and I am able to access the system on my phone to perform various tasks from anywhere," said one fan.
Zosi 4K Spotlight PoE Security Camera System
One satisfied customer said, "Easy install. Easy setup. Everything works great so far. Not even an hour after being set up we caught a possum and a group of teenagers up to no good, knocking on the house and running off. Very impressive though. A lot better than I originally thought it was going to be. Definitely recommend."
Zosi 16CH 4K PoE Security Cameras System
"I work for a casino and install/maintain non-gaming surveillance equipment, including cameras. The [Zosi cameras] are not $1,000 apiece surveillance cameras; in fact, I spent less than 1/3 for this entire system than the price of our least expensive camera at work. With that being said, the quality of video I'm getting from this Zosi system is 90% the quality I get from my systems at work at less than 10% of the cost (8 cameras and a storage server)," raved a fan.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
