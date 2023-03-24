Zotefoams' (LON:ZTF) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) has announced that the dividend on 2nd of June will be increased to £0.0462, which will be 5.0% higher than last year's payment of £0.044 which covered the same period. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Zotefoams' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. But before making this announcement, Zotefoams' earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 84% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.049, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0658. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.0% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Zotefoams has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.6% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Zotefoams' payments are rock solid. While Zotefoams is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Zotefoams in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

