Zotefoams plc Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Investors in Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.3% to close at UK£3.07 following the release of its yearly results. It was not a great result overall. Although revenues beat expectations, hitting UK£101m, statutory earnings missed analyst forecasts by 14%, coming in at just UK£0.089 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Zotefoams after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Zotefoams from three analysts is for revenues of UK£108.3m in 2022 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 7.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 46% to UK£0.13. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£107.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.16 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at UK£4.75, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Zotefoams at UK£6.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£3.30. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 7.5% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 8.5% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 2.2% annually. So although Zotefoams is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£4.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

