Is Zotefoams plc’s (LON:ZTF) CEO Pay Fair?

David Stirling became the CEO of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) in 2000. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does David Stirling’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Zotefoams plc is worth UK£318m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£611k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£235k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from UK£157m to UK£627m, and the median CEO compensation was UK£693k.

That means David Stirling receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Zotefoams has changed from year to year.

Is Zotefoams plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Zotefoams plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 14% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 16% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

Has Zotefoams plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 138% over three years, Zotefoams plc has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for David Stirling is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Zotefoams shares (free trial).

