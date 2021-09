Bravo

As we've seen with her nachos, six-ingredient chicken, and margarita recipes, Padma Lakshmi's daily routine includes the most incredible food. Now, the Bravo's Top Chef host is breaking down exactly what she eats in a day, and, of course, each meal is packed with flavorful ingredients. To start her day, Padma explained in an interview with EatingWell, "I have to eat in the morning before my workout because I won't make it through my workout if I don't." For breakfast, she opts for "slices or chu