Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from the past week. Under the Insiders tab, change the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "August 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."

According to these filters, the following are trades from company insiders last week.

Glenview Capital Management, 10% owner of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), bought 613,781 shares for an average price of $20.12 per share on Aug. 15.

7eaeb78b24b602783e816b9a790569cf.png

The acute-care company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and an enterprise value of $17.52 billion. It has insider ownership of 4.27% and institutional ownership of 27.18%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 42% and, as of Friday, was trading 42.57% below its three-month high and 18.40% above its three-month low.

Foresite Capital Fund II L.P., 10% owner of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), bought 539,555 shares for an average price of $24.73 per share on Aug. 14.

2bbc626504fd66b1c411a48a43b5476a.png

The company, which develops therapies for the treatment of patients with eye diseases, has a market cap of $1.14 billion and enterprise value of $994.10 million. It has insider ownership of 1.82% and institutional ownership of 84.68%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 61% and, as of Friday, was trading 62.06% below its three-month high and 18.92% above its three-month low.

Tiger Global Management LLC, 10% owner of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), bought 728,798 shares for an average price of $15.52 per share on Aug. 14.

79a7560887630cb3775bb24a9ff0e25e.png

The solar services provider has a market cap of $1.73 billion and an enterprise value of $4.05 billion. It has insider ownership of 7.77% and institutional ownership of 62.97%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has climbed 15% and, as of Friday, was trading 29.79% below its three-month high and 70.73% above its three-month low.

Most important insider sales

Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) Executive Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares for an average price of $38.58 per share on Aug. 15.

601905a84b3a4f0847f159191cef262c.png

The aircraft leasing company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and an enterprise value of $15.87 billion. It has insider ownership of 3.07% and institutional ownership of 92.59%.

Over the last 12 months, the share price has retreated 15%. As of Friday, the stock was trading 18.76% below its 52-week high and 36.72% above its 52-week low.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,520 shares for an average price of $184.50 per share on Aug. 14.

9ed8bfe2afab276705d10e1974556009.png

The social media company has a market cap of $520.92 billion and an enterprise value of $418.13 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.17% and institutional ownership of 91.07%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has risen 5% and, as of Friday, was trading 12.56% below its 52-week high and 48.31% above its 52-week low.

Stephen T. Winn, chairman, CEO, president and 10% owner of RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), together with 10% owner Seren Capital Ltd., sold a combined 400,000 shares for an average price of $59.82 per share on Aug. 14.

fc46bb4d0fa5ba2ee62e2f1ed6e2229b.png

The company, which provides on-demand software solutions, has a market cap of $5.72 billion and an enterprise value of $6.17 billion. It has insider ownership of 3.47% and institutional ownership of 68.40%.

Over the last 12 months, shares have risen 5%. As of Friday, the stock was trading 8.20% below its 52-week high and 41.77% above its 52-week low.

Executive chairman and 10% owner Min H. Kao sold a combined 689,606 shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for an average price of $78.41 per share on Aug. 13 and 15.

8b37dc1593690fee319d1e3f74c6ded8.png

The manufacturer of GPS devices has a market cap of $14.60 billion and an enterprise value of $13.58 billion. It has insider ownership of 17.08% and institutional ownership of 61.65%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has gained 18% and, as of Friday, shares were trading 14.11% below the 52-week high and 28.48% above the 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

