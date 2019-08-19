Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from the past week. Under the Insiders tab, change the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "August 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."
According to these filters, the following are trades from company insiders last week.
Glenview Capital Management, 10% owner of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), bought 613,781 shares for an average price of $20.12 per share on Aug. 15.
The acute-care company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and an enterprise value of $17.52 billion. It has insider ownership of 4.27% and institutional ownership of 27.18%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 42% and, as of Friday, was trading 42.57% below its three-month high and 18.40% above its three-month low.
Foresite Capital Fund II L.P., 10% owner of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), bought 539,555 shares for an average price of $24.73 per share on Aug. 14.
The company, which develops therapies for the treatment of patients with eye diseases, has a market cap of $1.14 billion and enterprise value of $994.10 million. It has insider ownership of 1.82% and institutional ownership of 84.68%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 61% and, as of Friday, was trading 62.06% below its three-month high and 18.92% above its three-month low.
Tiger Global Management LLC, 10% owner of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), bought 728,798 shares for an average price of $15.52 per share on Aug. 14.
The solar services provider has a market cap of $1.73 billion and an enterprise value of $4.05 billion. It has insider ownership of 7.77% and institutional ownership of 62.97%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has climbed 15% and, as of Friday, was trading 29.79% below its three-month high and 70.73% above its three-month low.
Most important insider sales
Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) Executive Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares for an average price of $38.58 per share on Aug. 15.
The aircraft leasing company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and an enterprise value of $15.87 billion. It has insider ownership of 3.07% and institutional ownership of 92.59%.
Over the last 12 months, the share price has retreated 15%. As of Friday, the stock was trading 18.76% below its 52-week high and 36.72% above its 52-week low.
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,520 shares for an average price of $184.50 per share on Aug. 14.
The social media company has a market cap of $520.92 billion and an enterprise value of $418.13 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.17% and institutional ownership of 91.07%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has risen 5% and, as of Friday, was trading 12.56% below its 52-week high and 48.31% above its 52-week low.
Stephen T. Winn, chairman, CEO, president and 10% owner of RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), together with 10% owner Seren Capital Ltd., sold a combined 400,000 shares for an average price of $59.82 per share on Aug. 14.
The company, which provides on-demand software solutions, has a market cap of $5.72 billion and an enterprise value of $6.17 billion. It has insider ownership of 3.47% and institutional ownership of 68.40%.
Over the last 12 months, shares have risen 5%. As of Friday, the stock was trading 8.20% below its 52-week high and 41.77% above its 52-week low.
Executive chairman and 10% owner Min H. Kao sold a combined 689,606 shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for an average price of $78.41 per share on Aug. 13 and 15.
The manufacturer of GPS devices has a market cap of $14.60 billion and an enterprise value of $13.58 billion. It has insider ownership of 17.08% and institutional ownership of 61.65%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has gained 18% and, as of Friday, shares were trading 14.11% below the 52-week high and 28.48% above the 52-week low.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Read more here:
- Wallace Weitz Continues to Buy Booking Holdings
- David Swensen Sells DocuSign in 2nd Quarter
- 5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Sign with THC. Click here to check it out.
- THC 15-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of THC
- Peter Lynch Chart of THC