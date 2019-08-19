Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from the past week. Under the Insiders tab, change the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "August 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."

According to these filters, the following are trades from company insiders last week.

Glenview Capital Management, 10% owner of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), bought 613,781 shares for an average price of $20.12 per share on Aug. 15.

The acute-care company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and an enterprise value of $17.52 billion. It has insider ownership of 4.27% and institutional ownership of 27.18%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 42% and, as of Friday, was trading 42.57% below its three-month high and 18.40% above its three-month low.

Foresite Capital Fund II L.P., 10% owner of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), bought 539,555 shares for an average price of $24.73 per share on Aug. 14.

The company, which develops therapies for the treatment of patients with eye diseases, has a market cap of $1.14 billion and enterprise value of $994.10 million. It has insider ownership of 1.82% and institutional ownership of 84.68%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 61% and, as of Friday, was trading 62.06% below its three-month high and 18.92% above its three-month low.

Tiger Global Management LLC, 10% owner of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), bought 728,798 shares for an average price of $15.52 per share on Aug. 14.

The solar services provider has a market cap of $1.73 billion and an enterprise value of $4.05 billion. It has insider ownership of 7.77% and institutional ownership of 62.97%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has climbed 15% and, as of Friday, was trading 29.79% below its three-month high and 70.73% above its three-month low.

Most important insider sales

Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) Executive Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares for an average price of $38.58 per share on Aug. 15.

The aircraft leasing company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and an enterprise value of $15.87 billion. It has insider ownership of 3.07% and institutional ownership of 92.59%.

Over the last 12 months, the share price has retreated 15%. As of Friday, the stock was trading 18.76% below its 52-week high and 36.72% above its 52-week low.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,520 shares for an average price of $184.50 per share on Aug. 14.